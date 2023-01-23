David Spade And Nikki Glaser To Perform Together At The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Over Four Weekends In 2023

Comedians David Spade and Nikki Glaser are teaming up to perform together in Las Vegas over four weekends throughout 2023 at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The shows will be held April 28 and 29, June 30 and July 1, Sept. 29 and 30 and Nov. 17 and 18, 2023, with all performances scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $49, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. PT.Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

There will be an artist pre-sale beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official card of David Spade and Nikki Glaser's exclusive Las Vegas engagement. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

The Venetian Resort Grazie Rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. PT.