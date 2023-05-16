Daughtry Will Return to M Resort Spa Casino in August

Daughtry will make their return to the M Pool stage at M Resort Spa Casino on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 as part of the Pool Concert Series. Tickets for Daughtry, starting at $35 plus taxes and fees, go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting theMResort.com or ticketmaster.com.



Daughtry has sold over 9 million albums, 16 million singles worldwide and sold out concerts globally. Their debut album, the self-titled Daughtry, was the top-selling album in 2007 producing four Top 20 Platinum-selling singles on the Billboard Hot 100 becoming the fastest-selling rock debut album in Soundscan history. The album was nominated for four Grammy Awards, won four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards, including Album of the Year. Their albums Leave This Town, Break The Spell, Baptized, and Cage To Rattle were all certified Gold and rose to the top 10 in the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart. In 2020, Daughtry released their single, World On Fire, marking their return to the top of the charts.



Daughtry is a part of the 2023 Pool Concert Series at M Pool offering an outdoor stage shared by some of today's best artists. The award-winning M Pool, M Resort's all-ages Resort Pool is a 100,000-square-foot venue with two 5,460-square-foot heated, infinity edge pools and two large whirlpool hot tubs surrounded by lush palm trees and tropical landscaping. With a depth of 3½ feet at its deepest and a nine-inch wading pool on each end, M Pool welcomes guests of all ages. M Pool is the ultimate getaway and a premiere locals destination, featuring upgraded amenities including 17 deluxe day beds and 13 private V.I.P. cabanas. Concert goers can enjoy the pool throughout the entire evening, even when the artists are performing on stage.



Doors will open at 7 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2023, with DJ Josh Bliss, and the show will begin at 8 p.m. with Daughtry coming on stage at 9 p.m. For more information on M Resort Spa Casino's events and promotions and to purchase tickets for Daughtry starting at $35, plus applicable L.E.T. and facilities fees, please visit ticketmaster.com.