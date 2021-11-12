Criss Angel, Franco Dragone Team Up To Create The Mindfreak Prequel AMYSTIKA

Criss Angel and Franco Dragone each separately revolutionized entertainment on the Las Vegas Strip. Together, they're doing it again.

Angel and Dragone have teamed up to create AMYSTIKA - The Secret Revealed, a fantastical and mysterious production which immerses the audience in a spectacle of euphoric, stunning illusions, one-of-a-kind special effects, jaw-dropping stunts and much more. Criss Angel's Theater comes alive in an immersive, interactive spectacle that rewinds time to the days before he was the Mindfreak.

AMYSTIKA begins preview performances Dec. 27 with opening night to be announced in the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and performs Wednesday through Sunday at 10 pm. Tickets are on sale now at CrissAngel.com, ticketmaster.com or planethollywoodresort.com.

AMYSTIKA conjures the fantastical and the mysterious and unleashes a visual feast of hope and triumph -- proving that anything is possible when you believe in your dreams. This euphoric, enigmatic world pushes the boundaries of reality like never before as a real firestorm ignites and engulfs a human body, a tornado rages through the theater and a blizzard of snow falls so heavy it challenges the audience to see their own hands.

"No pre-show gags, no banter, no old-fashioned theatrical ceremonies," said Dragone. "Here, you will dive into a world that will take you by storm!"

"This is a new breed of entertainment that's beautiful, haunting, mysterious and inspiring," said Angel. "We believe it will be an immersive utopia!"

The history-making collaboration between Franco Dragone (Mystère, "O", Celine Dion's "A New Day") and Criss Angel (MINDFREAK, RAW and "The Supernaturalists") came from a common desire to bring the audience into the show and the show into the audience. The combined creative vision of Dragone and Angel, coupled with the state-of-the art Criss Angel Theater, will truly create an unforgettable immersive experience that will inspire, enthrall and overwhelm the senses.