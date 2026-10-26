Comedy Cellar West Coast Unveils November Lineup at Rio Hotel & Casino

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​The Comedy Cellar has revealed the November 2026 lineup for its first West Coast location, an exact replica of its New York club, at Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Known for its distinctive “showcase format,” featuring television-headliner comedians performing their best 15-20 minute sets, the renowned comedy club brings the unique vibe from the legendary, underground Greenwich Village club, including the iconic brick wall, stained glass and low-ceiling design.

UPCOMING SHOWS:

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1 (SHOWCASE):

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Comedians: Pete Lee (Comedy Central half hour, “The David Letterman Show,” NBC's “Last Comic Standing,” VH1's “Best Week Ever”), Ian Lara (HBO special “Romantic Comedy,” Comedy Central half hour, “The Tonight Show”), Helen Hong (“Wait Wait Don't Tell Me,” “Go Fact Yourself Podcast,” “Never Have I Ever,” “Silicon Valley,” and “The Thundermans”), Dennis Blair (“The Tonight Show,” HBO, co-wrote the movie “Easy Money”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2 THROUGH SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8 (SHOWCASE):

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Comedians: Veronica Mosey (Comedy Central, “The Tonight Show,” HBO), Derek Gaines (Writers Guild Award Winner, MTV's “Broke Ass Game Show,” AOL Originals “Connected”), Eddie Ifft (“Legit” on FX, “The Green Room” on Showtime, Tommy Chong 420, Showtime special), Butch Bradley (New Amazon Prime “Live From Las Vegas,” the movies “Opening Act” and “Reagan”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9 THROUGH SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15 (SHOWCASE):

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Comedians: Landry (Winner of The World Series of Comedy, winner of The Boston Comedy Festival), Aminah Imani (Just for Laughs New Faces, “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Flatbush Misdemeanors,” “Up Early Tonight,” Comedy Central), Jeff Richards (Cast member of both “Saturday Night Live” and “MadTV,” “Conan,” “Real Bob,” “Lights Out with David Spade”), Allan Havey (“Mad Men,” “The Office,” “Billions,” “Louie,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Crashing”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16 THROUGH SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22 (SHOWCASE):

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Comedians: Jon Laster (Winner of “Stand Up NBC”), Forrest Shaw (Writer 'The Jim Jeffries Show,” “The Conor Moore Show,” “Poor Decision,” “Conan”), Jose Barrientos (Yahoo! News, ABC's “20/20,” Daily Mail, The Huffington Post, Break.com, Buzzfeed, eBaum's World, Mad World News, ViralNova, Gawker), Brendan Sagalow (JFL New Faces 2022), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23 THROUGH SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29 (SHOWCASE):

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Comedians: Vanessa Graddick (“Comic's Unleashed,” “Laugh Out Loud,” “Funny You Should Ask,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood”), Tom Rhodes (Dave Attell's “Comedy Underground,” Dave Attell's “Insomniac Amsterdam,” Comedy Central's “@ Midnight,” two Comedy Central half hour specials, Netflix special), Andrea De Freitas (BBC), Butch Bradley (New Amazon Prime “Live From Las Vegas,” the movies “Opening Act” and “Reagan”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30 (SHOWCASE):



Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Comedians: Emma Willmann (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” MTV, VH1, Host of “The Check Spot” on SiriusXM), Rondell Sheridan (“The Craig Ferguson Show,” “That's So Raven,” “Cory In The House,” “The Tonight Show,” MTV), Noah Gardenswartz (Comedy Central half-hour special, Conan, writer of Amazon's “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Kermet Apio (Winner of both The Seattle Comedy Competition and The Great American Comedy Festival, special on Drybar Comedy, SiriusXM), Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).

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