WOW - THE VEGAS SPECTACULAR Marks Nine Years at Rio Las Vegas

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This October, WOW - The Vegas Spectacular will celebrate nine years at Rio Hotel & Casino and passes 3,500 performances, seen by millions of audience members over the years.

The show combines acrobatics, aerial acts, water effects, comedy and dance in a 180-degree theater where there's no bad seat. WOW is open to all ages, recommended 3 and up, and performs Tuesday through Sunday at 7pm.

WOW is a Best of Las Vegas winner, including Best Acrobatic Show in 2024 and 2025, plus Best Production Show, Best New Show, Best Family Friendly Show and Best Value Show.

"Nine years and 3,500 shows in, WOW is still the show people don't expect to love as much as they do. That's the whole point of what we built at Rio," said Hanoch Rosenn, creator of WOW - The Vegas Spectacular.

WOW - The Vegas Spectacular is a production show at Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, combining acrobatics, aerial acts, water effects, comedy and dance.

Show details

Where: Rio Hotel & Casino, 3700 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103

When: Tuesday through Sunday at 7pm

Running time: 90 minutes

Ages: Open to all ages, recommended 3 and up

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 18 Hrs 48 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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