WOW - THE VEGAS SPECTACULAR Marks Nine Years at Rio Las Vegas
The acrobatic production has won multiple Best of Las Vegas awards and performs nightly in a 180-degree theater.
This October, WOW - The Vegas Spectacular will celebrate nine years at Rio Hotel & Casino and passes 3,500 performances, seen by millions of audience members over the years.
The show combines acrobatics, aerial acts, water effects, comedy and dance in a 180-degree theater where there's no bad seat. WOW is open to all ages, recommended 3 and up, and performs Tuesday through Sunday at 7pm.
WOW is a Best of Las Vegas winner, including Best Acrobatic Show in 2024 and 2025, plus Best Production Show, Best New Show, Best Family Friendly Show and Best Value Show.
"Nine years and 3,500 shows in, WOW is still the show people don't expect to love as much as they do. That's the whole point of what we built at Rio," said Hanoch Rosenn, creator of WOW - The Vegas Spectacular.
WOW - The Vegas Spectacular is a production show at Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, combining acrobatics, aerial acts, water effects, comedy and dance.
Show details
Where: Rio Hotel & Casino, 3700 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
When: Tuesday through Sunday at 7pm
Running time: 90 minutes
Ages: Open to all ages, recommended 3 and up
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