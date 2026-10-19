Cali Tucker To Make Debut at The Space Las Vegas
The rising country voice, who competed on NBC's The Voice, will perform in a 200-seat venue with brand-new 2027 material.
Multi-award-winning country artist Cali Tucker will perform on Saturday, October 24, 2026, marking her official debut at The Space Las Vegas. Designed for true music lovers, this one-night-only performance in a 200-seat room brings you right up close to the stage for a uniquely personal experience.
Hailing from Country Music Royalty, Cali carries the torch of the Tucker Dynasty with grace, talent, and a modern twist that resonates with a new generation of music lovers. Her mother is two-time ACM nominee, LaCosta Tucker, and her aunt is the legendary Tanya Tucker.
Cali's appearance as a finalist on NBC's The Voice, under the mentorship of Blake Shelton propelled her into the national spotlight. Over the past two years, Cali has solidified her presence as one of Country Music's most exciting rising voices. She performed the National Anthem for NASCAR's Penzoil 400 for a televised audience of over 3 million and her original music has garnered over 10 million streams worldwide, won numerous awards for her music videos, and earned unanimous praise from journalists including People Magazine who dubbed her 'a blend of sweet and sassy... addictive'.
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