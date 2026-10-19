Cali Tucker To Make Debut at The Space Las Vegas

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Multi-award-winning country artist Cali Tucker will perform on Saturday, October 24, 2026, marking her official debut at The Space Las Vegas. Designed for true music lovers, this one-night-only performance in a 200-seat room brings you right up close to the stage for a uniquely personal experience.

Hailing from Country Music Royalty, Cali carries the torch of the Tucker Dynasty with grace, talent, and a modern twist that resonates with a new generation of music lovers. Her mother is two-time ACM nominee, LaCosta Tucker, and her aunt is the legendary Tanya Tucker.

Cali's appearance as a finalist on NBC's The Voice, under the mentorship of Blake Shelton propelled her into the national spotlight. Over the past two years, Cali has solidified her presence as one of Country Music's most exciting rising voices. She performed the National Anthem for NASCAR's Penzoil 400 for a televised audience of over 3 million and her original music has garnered over 10 million streams worldwide, won numerous awards for her music videos, and earned unanimous praise from journalists including People Magazine who dubbed her 'a blend of sweet and sassy... addictive'.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 14 Hrs 32 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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