Comedy Cellar Las Vegas Unveils October Lineup With Eleanor Kerrigan, Pete Lee and More

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The world-famous Comedy Cellar has announced the October 2026 lineup for its first West Coast location, an exact replica of its New York club, at Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Known for its distinctive “showcase format,” featuring television-headliner comedians performing their best 15-20 minute sets, the renowned comedy club brings the unique vibe from the legendary, underground Greenwich Village club, including the iconic brick wall, stained glass and low-ceiling design.

Comedy Cellar performances are held nightly at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 or $42 plus applicable taxes and fees. Limited tickets are available for $22 plus applicable taxes and fees using the code CCVEGAS. All tickets can be purchased online at riolasvegas.com/shows/comedy-cellar or ticketmaster.com, by phone at 866-746-7671 or in-person at the Rio Box Office from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Guests must be 18 years or older.

UPCOMING SHOWS:

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1 THROUGH SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4 (SHOWCASE):

Josh Ocean Thomas, Eleanor Kerrigan, Trixx, Philipp Kostelecky, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Josh Ocean Thomas (“Netflix Is A Joke,” 2025 Comics to Watch, Don't Tell Comedy), Eleanor Kerrigan (Album “Ladylike,” “Bill Burr Presents The Rings,” “Lights Out With David Spade,” “The Blue Show” on Showtime, “Dice” on Showtime, “Entourage” on HBO), Trixx (“Just For Laughs,” Kevin Hart's LOL Network, Winner of 2018 “World Series of Comedy,” SiriusXM), Philipp Kostelecky (BBC, Comedy Central, “Comic Relief,” Metro Newspaper “Funny New Faces”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 THROUGH SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11 (SHOWCASE):

Gray West, Retha Jones, Dennis Regan, Greg Hahn, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Gray West (NY Comedy Festival “Comics to Watch”), Retha Jones (HBO's “Def Comedy Jam,” BET's “Comic View,” Comedy Central's “Premium Blend,” Byron Allen's “Comics Unleashed,” “The View,” “Last Comic Standing” Semi Finalist, Winner of the US Comedy Festival,” Appeared in “The Nutty Professor”), Dennis Regan (“The Tonight Show,” Letterman, writer for CBS' “The King of Queens”), Greg Hahn, “Late Night with Conan O'Brien,” Comedy Central, “Tosh.O,” nationally-syndicated “Bob and Tom Radio Show”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12 THROUGH SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18 (SHOWCASE):

Eric Neumann, Reggie Conquest, Casey Balsham, Peter Revello, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Eric Neumann (“The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon,” Netflix, Comedy Central, IFC), Reggie Conquest (FOX's “Animal Control,” HBO's “Insecure,” HBOMax's “That Damn Michael Che,” “Pause with Sam Jay,” Comedy Central), Casey Balsham (Apple TV), Peter Revello (“The Tonight Show,” Comedy Central), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).

MONDAY, OCTOBER 19 THROUGH SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 (SHOWCASE):

Tom Rhodes, Andre De Freitas, Shaun Murphy, Erin Jackson, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Tom Rhodes (Dave Attell's “Comedy Underground,” Dave Attell's “Insomniac Amsterdam,” Comedy Central's “@ Midnight,” two Comedy Central half hour specials, Netflix special), Andrea De Freitas (BBC), Shaun Murphy (Conan, “Last Comic Standing”), Erin Jackson (Conan, 'Last Comic Standing'), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 THROUGH SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 (SHOWCASE):

Pete Lee, Ian Lara, Helen Hong, Dennis Blair, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Pete Lee (Comedy Central half hour, “The David Letterman Show,” NBC's “Last Comic Standing,” VH1's “Best Week Ever”), Ian Lara (HBO special “Romantic Comedy,” Comedy Central half hour, “The Tonight Show”), Helen Hong (“Wait Wait Don't Tell Me,” “Go Fact Yourself” podcast, “Never Have I Ever,” “Silicon Valley,” “The Thundermans”), Dennis Blair (“The Tonight Show,” HBO, co-wrote the movie “Easy Money”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).

ABOUT COMEDY CELLAR

The Comedy Cellar discovered Dave Chappelle, Ray Romano, Jon Stewart, Dave Attell, Amy Schumer and Chris Rock. In addition to these household names, virtually every important comedian of the last 30 years began their careers at the iconic venue. These stars continue to use the Cellar as their home base; in other words, Comedy Cellar has the world's best taste in comedians. As the most successful and longest-running comedy club in New York City history, the Cellar has been hailed by the toughest and meanest critics in the world, including the New York Times, who said the club has “a billion dollars' worth of comedians.”

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 02 Hrs 13 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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