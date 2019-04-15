City National Bank Inks Landmark Agreement To Become A T-Mobile Arena Founding Partner

T-Mobile Arena and the MGM Grand Garden Arena, two of Las Vegas' leading sports and entertainment venues, have launched a comprehensive partnership with City National Bank, America's premier private and business bank. The multiyear agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, strategically aligns the brands and establishes City National Bank as a Founding Partner, a premium designation, of T-Mobile Arena. As part of the extensive agreement, City National Bank will also be named the exclusive financial services partner of T-Mobile Arena and the MGM Grand Garden Arena. In addition to large-scale branding presence across both venues, the deal increases the bank's visibility amongst sports and entertainment fans and highlights its financial products and services throughout Las Vegas, a strategically important market for the organization.

"City National is extremely pleased to be joining AEG and MGM as a founding partner of these two great arenas," said Russell Goldsmith, Chairman of City National Bank. "This is an important next step for City National in Las Vegas as we expand our long-standing commitment to Nevada and its economy, as well as our role as the official bank of the Vegas Golden Knights."

The new relationship also provides the financial institution significant new business opportunities, including the movement of all of T-Mobile Arena's existing business banking to City National Bank, a major cornerstone of the agreement. As a Founding Partner of T-Mobile Arena, City National Bank will receive custom brand integrations across select premium areas of the venue including throughout the newly branded "City National Bank Premium Level," an exclusive area designed to help fans experience the state-of-the art venue at its best. With its entitlement of the luxury suite level, City National Bank will engage select fans and suite holders through various customer touch points as well as with custom on-site events twice a year. City National Bank will also be fully integrated into the fan experience at T-Mobile Arena, as the provider of five on-site ATM machines.

Todd Goldstein, Chief Revenue Officer for AEG, said, "We are honored to collaborate with a best-in-class brand like City National Bank, that shares our core values and commitment to growing sports and entertainment across Las Vegas. We're energized for the future and look forward to bringing even more value to our fans through this strategic alliance."

As the exclusive financial services partner of the MGM Grand Garden Arena, which has played host to hundreds of high profile events since its 1993 opening, including legendary concerts, championship fights, and special events, City National Bank further solidifies its presence as an industry leader not only across Las Vegas, but also amongst the thousands of national and international sports and entertainment fans and convention groups who pass through the historic venue's doors each year. Under the agreement, City National Bank will receive enhanced brand presence across the arena as well as the opportunity to host exclusive business-to-business events in the Grand Garden Arena's SKYY VIP Lounge, a premium area designed to elevate the guest experience.

Bill Hornbuckle, President & COO of MGM Resorts International, said, "We are pleased to welcome City National Bank as the newest Founding Partner at T-Mobile Arena and the exclusive financial services partner for the MGM Grand Garden Arena. These are two of the busiest and most exciting entertainment and sports destinations in the country. We look forward to working with the team at City National Bank in the years ahead, a team we know shares our commitment and passion for growing the Las Vegas entertainment and sports scene."

The partnership also builds upon City National Bank's existing relationship with the Las Vegas sports market and long-standing commitment to the growth of professional sports across the U.S. Currently, the company has partnerships with some of the country's most celebrated teams including the L.A. Clippers and the Los Angeles Angels, to name a few. Additionally, the bank has existing ties to the Vegas Golden Knights, the Las Vegas National Hockey League (NHL) franchise. City National Bank is the team's official bank and naming rights partner of City National Arena, the official practice facility of the team. The ongoing success of the Golden Knights partnership was a major impetus for the bank to deepen its relationship with the team's home venue, T-Mobile Arena. The addition of T-Mobile Arena and MGM Grand Garden Arena into the bank's dynamic sponsorship portfolio reinforces the company's commitment to hockey and sports overall.

City National Bank was originally founded by a small group of entrepreneurs to serve entrepreneurs, professionals and their families, and became the largest bank headquartered in Los Angeles in 1996, as it continues to be today. Now in its 65th year of business, with more than $50 billion in assets and over $60 billion in client investment assets, the bank has continued to grow in select metropolitan areas all across the U.S. City National has been serving entrepreneurs, business professionals, affluent individuals and more in Nevada since 2007. The bank has seven branches throughout the state, with four in southern Nevada, and one each in Reno, Carson City and Minden.

Through its landmark partnerships, City National Bank has been able to stand out in otherwise crowded cities and states. This partnership is no exception, as Las Vegas represents one of City National Bank's fastest growing markets. Less than 300 miles from Los Angeles, it's also in close proximity to the bank's headquarters and a popular destination for customers traveling back and forth. With Las Vegas being one of the most recognized sports and entertainment destinations in the world, this partnership provides a significant opportunity to introduce both local and visiting fans from around the globe to City National Bank's innovative banking solutions. The partnership also raises awareness for the bank's unique business-to-business financial services and deepens the company's ties to the greater Las Vegas region.

As a Founding Partner of T-Mobile Arena, City National Bank will receive a number of exclusive benefits including permanent and digital signage within the arena and on the exterior façade, LED exposure during all Vegas Golden Knights preseason and regular season home games and customized digital exposure across the venue's social media channels. As the exclusive financial services partner of the MGM Grand Garden Arena, City National Bank will have strategic signage placement in the arena bowl and on the main concourse, giving the bank maximum exposure on event days.





