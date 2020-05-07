Cirque du Soleil Introduces New Content Formats For Friday Specials

Cirque du Soleil has announced that its Friday special programming offer is expanding with the addition of two new content formats: "Cirque du Soleil Presents: The Best Of" showcasing live show highlights of fan favorite acrobatic disciplines, and "Behind the Curtain" which spotlights the creation process of select Cirque du Soleil shows. The 60-minute specials featuring acts of its most iconic productions will continue to be offered on a bi-weekly basis.

This Friday, May 8th at 3 p.m. ET, Cirque du Soleil will present its first ''Behind the Curtain'' special. Fans are invited to enjoy exclusive behind the scenes access to the creation of LUZIA and watch the thrilling acts that made it to the stage.

Cirque du Soleil Presents: Behind the Curtain of LUZIA explores the inspiring love affair that flourished between Cirque du Soleil and Mexico. Filmed in Mexico and Montreal, the documentary features Daniele Finzi Pasca (Co-writer and Director), Patricia Ruel (Director of Creation), Simon Carpentier (Composer and Musical Director), Eugenio Caballero (Set and Props Designer), as well as Majo Cornejo and Rodrigo de la Mora (Musicians).

LUZIA has transported audiences around the world to an imaginary Mexico and cleverly brings to the stage multiple places, faces and sounds of Mexico taken from both tradition and today.

The CirqueConnect content hub provides a source of high-quality entertainment for fans to enjoy every week from the comfort of their homes, as safety measures to combat COVID-19 have suspended live entertainment across the globe.

Tune in this Friday, 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET, for the first Cirque du Soleil Presents: Behind the Curtain special featuring LUZIA at cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect.





