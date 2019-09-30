Chris Isaak Makes Wynn Las Vegas Debut With Two-Night-Only Holiday Engagement

This holiday season, platinum-selling and GRAMMY-nominated singer and actor Chris Isaak will make his Wynn Las Vegas debut with the Chris Isaak Holiday Tour. For two nights only, fans can experience Isaak at the Encore Theater as he performs his hits and classic holiday favorites at the final stop of his tour on Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets for both performances go on sale Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Over the course of his three-decade plus career, Isaak has performed to sold-out crowds with his longtime band Silvertone, has released nine albums, 12 singles and acted in several motion pictures. Behind the scenes, Isaak has created music for multiple film soundtracks, including Eyes Wide Shut, True Romance, Wild at Heart and Blue Velvet.



This year marks the 30th Anniversary of Isaak's beloved Heart-Shaped World album, which includes his breakthrough classic "Wicked Game." Fans can expect to hear more from the album and other favorites, including "Baby Did A Bad Bad Thing" and "Blue Hotel," along with celebrated holiday songs in this intimate limited engagement.

Ticket Information

Dates: Dec. 20-21, 2019

Public On-Sale: Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. PDT

Price: $49.50-$125 plus applicable fees

Points Of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com

Isaak has starred in his own critically acclaimed television series The Chris Isaak Show on SHOWTIME, has formerly served as a judge on The X Factor Australia and as the host of a music talk show, The Chris Isaak Hour on BIO. He is currently recording a new studio album in Nashville.





