Celebrity Chef Alicia Shevetone and Pop Star Tiffany Bring AN EVENING WITH TIFFANY To Las Vegas

An Evening With Tiffany will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at The Space in Las Vegas.

Jan. 03, 2023  
Iconic pop star Tiffany is returning to Las Vegas with a one-of-a-kind entertainment and culinary experience. Presented by Chef Alicia Shevetone, An Evening With Tiffany will celebrate the legendary vocalist and songwriter's celebrated career with an acoustic performance and personal stories, accompanied with an exceptional dining experience in an intimate cabaret setting.

An Evening With Tiffany will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at The Space in Las Vegas. Tickets are $60 plus applicable fees for general admission and $150 plus applicable fees for VIP, which include a special meet-and-greet, followed by a delectable selection of tapas and light bites, expertly prepared by Chef Alicia. Tickets are available for purchase at thespacelv.com.

A legendary pop star, Tiffany earned two U.S. number one hit singles with "I Think We're Alone Now" and "Could've Been," and set a record as the youngest female artist to top the Billboard charts with her debut album. In 2000, Billboard ranked Tiffany's album The Color of Silence as the "Top Ten Best Albums of the Year." In 2011, she released her country-pop LP Rose Tattoo, embracing the music she grew up on. Her 2016 critically acclaimed A Million Miles marked the first time Tiffany had been a co-producer on her own record. As a writer and co-producer on her 10th studio album, Pieces of Me, Tiffany fused elements of rock and pop, while still showcasing her trademark tendency for big radio friendly choruses. Now she's ready to bare her soul and invite listeners to walk with her into the light via her 11th studio album, Shadows. She has sold more than 15 million albums to date.

Alicia Shevetone is a pop-up chef, cookbook author, television personality, and creator of Dink Cuisine, a food and entertainment organization that curates culinary experiences across print, digital, social, and live media. Renowned for her wildly popular events, Chef Alicia is the star of Sin City Kitchen, which airs in more than 30 countries around the world. Her published cookbooks include Italian Cookbook for Two, Vegetarian Ketogenic Cookbook for Beginners, and Food with Spirit: 50 Alcohol-Infused Recipes (September 2023).

An Evening With Tiffany will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:15 p.m. inside The Space at 3460 Cavaretta Court, Las Vegas, NV 89103. Tickets are $60 plus applicable fees for general admission and $150 plus applicable fees for VIP, which includes a private meet-and-greet and delectable selection of tapas and light bites, expertly prepared by Chef Alicia Shevetone. Doors for VIP tickets open at 6 p.m., with general admission doors opening at 8:45 p.m. Guests under 18 years must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information or to purchase tickets for An Evening With Tiffany, please visit dinkcuisine.com or thespacelv.com. Keep up with Dink Cuisine at Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.




