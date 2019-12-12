Celebrated Tribute Bands Perform at Suncoast Showroom in January

Suncoast Showroom will bring highly-acclaimed tribute performers to the Suncoast Hotel and Casino in January, including "Petty & The Heartshakers - Tribute to Tom Petty," "The Long Run - Tribute to The Eagles" and "The Heart of Rock & Roll - A Tribute to Huey Lewis & The News." Guests can also enjoy free dance parties and live entertainment throughout the month.

Petty & The Heartshakers - Tribute to Tom Petty

Saturday, January 11

"Petty & The Heartshakers will bring Tom Petty's timeless sound to life as the group pays tribute to the legendary band, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, replicating the supergroup's iconic rock hits.

Inspired by Tom Petty & The Heartbreaker's documentary "Runnin' Down a Dream," singer and multi-instrumentalist Dan Grenness formed the tribute band in 2016. Since then, Petty & The Heartshakers have dedicated their band to keeping Tom Petty's music alive, performing the top hits "Mary Jane's Last Dance," "Yer So Bad," "Here Comes My Girl," "Breakdown," "Into the Great Wide Open" and more.

The band's current lineup includes Lead Vocalist and Guitarist Dan Grennes, Bassist Les Warner, Lead Guitarist Chris Cicchino, Drummer Andy Gerold, Keyboardist Brenda Fitz and Background Vocalist Sara D'Arce.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.suncoastcasino.com; or in-person at Suncoast, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

The Long Run - Tribute to The Eagles

Saturday, January 18

Formed in 1999, "The Long Run - Experience the Eagles" has been paying tribute to the iconic rock band the Eagles, reproducing the lush harmonies and rich instrumental arrangements that made them famous. Through the years, The Long Run has won over fans with their ability to recreate the Eagle's classic sound, while blending their own, live-concert personalities during their shows. The tribute band has performed for fans across North America, including their 90-minute live concert on AXS TV's hit show "The World's Greatest Tribute Bands."

Audiences will enjoy The Long Run's tribute performances of the Eagles' most celebrated hits, including "Hotel California," "Best of My Love," "One of These Nights," "New Kid in Town," "Heartache Tonight" and more.

The Heart of Rock & Roll - A Tribute to Huey Lewis & The News

Saturday, January 25

Formed in Southern California, "The Heart of Rock & Roll - A Tribute to Huey Lewis & The News" began performing their award-winning renditions of Huey Lewis and The News' greatest hits, thrilling fans across the country. The tribute group will transport audiences back to the '80s, performing Huey Lewis and The News' biggest hits in a colorful and exciting concert experience.

Audiences will enjoy The Heart of Rock & Roll's performances of hits like "The Power of Love," "Stuck with You," "Jacob's Ladder," "Hip to be Square," "The Heart of Rock & Roll" and more.

Suncoast Sock Hop

Sock Hops at Suncoast will bring guests back to the 1950s with free live entertainment and dancing, happening on Fridays in January from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Schedule is subject to change.

Friday, January 3 and 31 The NiteKings 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, January 10 Déjà Vu 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, January 17 '60s Sensation 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, January 24 '60s Mania 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Super Saturday Dance Party

Suncoast's Super Saturday Dance Parties feature free live performances of the greatest hits of the '80s, '90s, 2000s and today, happening on the first Saturday of each month from 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. Schedule is subject to change.

Saturday, January 4 Absolute and DJ Twin 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

90 NINETY Bar + Grill

90 NINETY Bar + Grill at Suncoast is an all-new contemporary yet casual American restaurant, delivering modern cuisine, an expansive brew and cocktail selection and free live music, all in a stylish and lively atmosphere. For the January entertainment lineup, please visit www.suncoastcasino.com/dine/casual-dining/90-Ninety.





