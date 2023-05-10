Celebrate The King At Coop's Cabaret And Hot Spot This Weekend

Get ready to be taken back in time with two different internationally award-winning Elvis Tribute Shows coming to Las Vegas.

For the first time, Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot will welcome Ben "the Australian" Elvis, for two spectacular shows on Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13.

On Friday, May 12, Aloha From Hawaii with The Australian E.L.V.I.S will take audiences back to Elvis' ground-breaking special. He will perform songs as an authentic recreation to mark the 50th anniversary of the remarkable concert. So get out your leis, hula skirts, and floral shirts, and come to Coop's for an evening of pure Aloha. The luau-style buffet will feature Hawaiian specialties and the tropical drinks will be flowing!

Then on Saturday, May 13, is Viva Las Vegas. Celebrate the King, his music, and his impact on Las Vegas. Enjoy a buffet of Vegas staples with a nod to some of Elvis' favorite meals. Old-school cocktails will be on special tonight to transport you back to the Las Vegas Hilton circa 1972!

He presents an authentic and respectful tribute to Elvis Presley that will entertain audiences and fans. He is a passionate Elvis Tribute Artist who has performed all over Australia across North America and is excited to return to the United States, especially Las Vegas.

As a multi-award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist, he captivates the audience with his stage presence, giving them a unique experience that is memorable and entertaining.

Visit Click Here to purchase tickets and view all their upcoming lunch and dinner shows. Coop's Cabaret is located at 953 E. Sahara Ave. in the Historic Commercial Center, where there is always free and easy parking.

Website https://coopscabaret.com/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/coopscabaret
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/coopscabaretandhotspotofficial/
Phone: 702-998-6534




