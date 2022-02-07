Celebrate 'Legendary Divas' Adele and Celine Dion For Free In Las Vegas
The show is offering free tickets for fans holding tickets to Adele or Celine Dion’s postponed Las Vegas residencies.
Legends in Concert, the longest-running and most-awarded show in Las Vegas, is offering free tickets to its new Legendary Divas production for fans holding tickets to Adele or Celine Dion's postponed Las Vegas residencies. Until these superstars resume performances, Legends in Concert is the next best way in Las Vegas to experience the music and magic of these incredibly talented women.Legendary Divas at Tropicana Las Vegas kicks off 2022 with a spectacular new musical extravaganza where fans can enjoy both Adele's amazing look-alike Janae Longo and Celine Dion tribute artist Elisa Furr, fresh off her TV appearance on Clash of the Cover Bands®. These outstanding performers will be joined by spectacular tributes to Lady Gaga by Tierney Allen, Cher by Lisa McClowry, all hosted by Frank Marino's popular long-running tribute to Joan Rivers. A limited number of free tickets for each scheduled performance of Legends in Concert's Legendary Divas, through September 5, 2022, will be reserved for those who purchased tickets to Adele and Celine Dion's postponed Las Vegas shows. Guests simply need to show proof of purchase to receive complimentary tickets from Tropicana's box office. Dance and sing along as we celebrate the greatest hit songs of Adele and Celine Dion, along with the chart-toppers of Lady Gaga and Cher. It's a spectacular show unlike any other on the Strip. For more information about Legends in Concert, visit LEGENDSINCONCERT.COM.