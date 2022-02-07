Celebrate 'Legendary Divas' Adele and Celine Dion For Free In Las Vegas

Legends in Concert, the longest-running and most-awarded show in Las Vegas, is offering free tickets to its new Legendary Divas production for fans holding tickets to Adele or Celine Dion's postponed Las Vegas residencies. Until these superstars resume performances, Legends in Concert is the next best way in Las Vegas to experience the music and magic of these incredibly talented women.

A limited number of free tickets for each scheduled performance of Legends in Concert's Legendary Divas, through September 5, 2022, will be reserved for those who purchased tickets to Adele and Celine Dion 's postponed Las Vegas shows. Guests simply need to show proof of purchase to receive complimentary tickets from Tropicana's box office.