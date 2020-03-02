Cedric The Entertainer Makes Wynn Las Vegas Debut With New Standup Comedy Show

Iconic actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer will make his Wynn Las Vegas debut with two back-to-back performances on May 16, 2020. Cedric will take the stage at Encore Theater at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. with a brand-new standup comedy show, "Cedric the Entertainer and Friends." Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. PT.

In a career spanning 30 years, Cedric has gained recognition for his work including appearing in a variety of films, producing and starring in hit television shows and touring across the world with his standup comedy. Cedric recently concluded a highly successful four-year comedy tour in 2018 and will bring a new act to Encore Theater for fans to enjoy.

Ticket Information

Performance Date: May 16, 2020; 7:30 and 10 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. PT

Price: $59.95-$139.95 plus applicable fees

Points Of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com

In addition to touring, Cedric the Entertainer is currently working on a dramatic role portraying legendary civil rights activist Ralph Abernathy in the upcoming film, "Son of the South," as well as appearances in the upcoming comedy film "The Opening Act" and the sequel to his hit movie, "Johnson Family Vacation."

Fans can enjoy special Dinner & Show packages at select restaurants in Wynn Las Vegas. For more information, visit www.wynnlasvegas.com/entertainment/dinner-and-show.





