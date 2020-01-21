Calibash 2020 Las Vegas Set for January 25

LaMusica App, Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. ("SBS") (OTCQX: SBSAA) and LA's #1 Party Station, KXOL Mega 96.3FM announced that tickets for Calibash 2020 in Las Vegas are currently on sale at www.axs.com. The New Year's most iconic music event captures the spirit of the LaMusica app, with performances by some of the year's biggest recording artists. CALIBASH 2020 in Las Vegas returns to the T-Mobile Arena on January 25th.

The full artist line-up was announced on Mega 96.3FM and across social media platforms. CALIBASH 2020 features performances by top international superstars like Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Anuel AA, Natti Natasha, Sech, Lunay and Myke Towers plus many more. Make sure to tune in to Mega 96.3FM in Los Angeles via LaMusica App from anywhere in the world for more exciting updates.

"The 2020 CALIBASH is a one-of-a-kind celebration that will showcase the wide variety of Latin Urban music we play every day on Mega 96.3FM, the top Hispanic Latinx station in Los Angeles," said Alessandra Alarcón President of SBS Entertainment. "The concert has exceeded even our own expectations. We're thrilled to be returning to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The night promises to be a can't-miss experience."

CALIBASH is part of SBS, LaMusica App incredibly successful roster of major concert events, which includes the biggest concert event in radio history, which features A-listers artists across every music genre on one stage; generating Millions on social media impressions.

*Artists and/or events subject to change or cancellation without notice.





