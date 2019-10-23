Caesars Entertainment Offer Guests Chance To Celebrate Enchanting Entertainment During National Magic Week

Magic fans are holstering their wands, reversing their curses and coming together in solidarity to celebrate National Magic Week on The Strip from October 25-31. Caesars Entertainment proudly showcases a wide variety of spellbinding shows and productions, and audiences are invited to immerse themselves in the wonderful world of magic and illusion with the mystical offerings below, including limited-time promotions and pricing at select shows.

Take advantage of these special offers during National Magic Week before they 'poof' and disappear.

The Magic Attic at Bally's Las Vegas­

Paranormal Mindreading Magic Show

Experience an evening of mystery, magic, and mind reading that will leave you astonished and amazed courtesy of international mentalist Frederic Da Silva.

Show schedule: Oct. 25-27, 30-31 all shows start at 4 p.m.

Pricing and Promotion: On October 30 and 31, guests can take advantage of buy one ticket, get one ticket free when purchasing at the box office. Ticket prices start at $51. Additional service fees apply.

Potted Potter

Potted Potter takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real-life game of Quidditch) into 70 hilarious minutes. This fantastically funny show features all your favorite characters, a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon, endless costumes, brilliant songs, ridiculous props and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic.

Show schedule: 8 p.m. shows Oct. 25-30; 2 p.m. shows Oct. 26-27, 30

Pricing and Promotion: During National Magic Week, guests are invited to take advantage of buy one ticket, get one ticket free promotion on Platinum and Gold tickets. Guests can take advantage of the promotion from Oct. 25-31 for all future performances currently on sale. All tickets utilizing this promotion must be purchased in person at the box office. Ticket prices start at $36.99. Additional service fees apply.

Xavier Mortimer's Magical Dream

Enchanting French performer, Xavier Mortimer, takes center-stage in Xavier Mortimer's Magical Dream, combining elements of magic, comedy, drama and illusion.

Show schedule: Oct. 27-30 all shows start at 6 p.m.

Pricing and Promotion: Complimentary general admission tickets will be offered to Nevada residents in celebration of National Magic Day on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Must present a valid Nevada ID at the box office. Tickets start at $49 for general admission and $69 for VIP, excluding tax and box office fees.

Bugsy's Cabaret at Flamingo Las Vegas

Piff the Magic Dragon

Piff and Mr. Piffles, the World's First Magic Performing Chihuahua, perform a selection of their greatest hits, with each routine featuring their signature approach to conjuring that puts a new twist on the traditional magic show.

Show schedule: Oct. 27-31 all shows start at 8 p.m.

Pricing: Ticket prices start at $62.95. Additional taxes and fees apply.

Harrah's Showroom at Harrah's Las Vegas

Mac King Comedy Show

Mac King's unique act contains an unusual combination of quirky humor, visual gags and astounding sleight of hand. King is known for his engaging personality and original magic creations, like making a live goldfish appear over an audience member's head. Because of his quick wit and extensive audience interaction, no two shows are alike.

Show schedule: Oct. 25-26, 29-31 shows at both 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Pricing: Tickets prices start at $34.95. Additional taxes and fees apply.

The Mat Franco Theater at The LINQ Hotel + Experience

Mat Franco - Magic Reinvented Nightly

"How did he do that?" is just the tip of the iceberg. Laugh, cry and be amazed, all in one spectacular performance by the winner of America's Got Talent, Mat Franco. Voted "Best Production Show in Las Vegas" by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Mat Franco's immersive live show leaves audiences awe-struck with his unique feats of illusion. America's favorite magician is redefining the genre with his signature interactive magic as seen on TV, and never-before-seen creations.

Show schedule: 7 p.m. shows Oct. 25-29; 9:30 p.m. show on Oct. 25

Pricing and Promotion: In celebration of National Magic Week, Nevada residents can receive $35 off select tickets using discount code LOCAL when purchasing online or by presenting a valid Nevada ID when purchasing at the box office. Additional service fees apply.

Anthony Cools Showroom at Paris Las Vegas

Hypnotist Anthony Cools uses his skills for decidedly evil purposes, tapping into the carnal desires and subconscious naughtiness of his audience, shearing off all inhibitions. Signature stunts in his hilarious and interactive 90-minute show include handshakes that induce vocal, sexual responses, as well as several other shocking tricks.

Show schedule: Oct. 25-27, 29 all shows start at 9 p.m.

Pricing and Promotion: For all shows during National Magic Week, guests will receive a 50 percent discount when purchasing tickets in-person at the box office. Ticket prices start at $56.25. Additional service fees apply.

Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Criss Angel MINDFREAK

After more than a decade of dominating the world of magic as the biggest name on the planet, Criss Angel brings audiences an over-the-top visual spectacular unlike any other in existence. The production incorporates cutting-edge technology and boasts more than 75 illusions with 20 never-before-seen effects for the­­ ultimate immersive experience, showcasing the iconic Angel on a massive scale.

Show schedule: Oct. 25-27, 30 all shows start at 7 p.m.

Pricing: Tickets start at $69. Additional service fees apply. Guests must be 12 years of age or older.

Penn & Teller Theater at Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino

Penn & Teller

Known for their outrageous blending of magic and comedy, Penn & Teller's Las Vegas show skewers traditional hat-and-rabbit magic tricks with provocative, hilarious and often amazing results. Their live show combines amazing sleigh-of-hand, large-scale illusions, and classic sideshow routines. Known as the "Bad Boys of Magic" for supposedly revealing the secrets to their tricks, they may show you how it´s done, but they still leave you startled.

Show schedule: Oct. 26-30 all shows start at 9 p.m.

Pricing: Ticket prices start at $84.30. Additional service fees apply.



Tickets for all shows are available at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment box office, by calling 702-777-2782 or online at www.caesars.com/las-vegas/shows. For groups of 10 or more call (866) 574-3851 or email EntertainmentGroupSales@Caesars.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You