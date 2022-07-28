Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CHEERS! THE BEATLES LOVE By Cirque Du Soleil Relaunches Premium VIP Package Toast To Love

Toast to LOVE is the perfect, one-of-a-kind addition to an intimate date night for two or a group celebration of up to 24 people.

Las Vegas News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 28, 2022  

CHEERS! THE BEATLES LOVE By Cirque Du Soleil Relaunches Premium VIP Package Toast To Love

The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil invites guests to raise a glass to celebrate the return of Toast to LOVE, one of The Strip's most premium VIP packages. The elevated VIP experience is available now and can be purchased for $350 (including all taxes and fees) at cirquedusoleil.com/LOVE or at The Beatles LOVE box office. Toast to LOVE is the perfect, one-of-a-kind addition to an intimate date night for two or a group celebration of up to 24 people.

Get ready for cheers as the Toast to LOVE VIP package welcomes guests with early access to the theater, followed by a guided backstage tour and a meet and greet with The Beatles LOVE artists. Also included is special VIP seating with a complimentary beverage and snack during the vibrant performance, along with photos to commemorate the unforgettable evening.

The Beatles LOVE is a thrilling and whimsical tribute to one of the most influential rock bands of all time. The world-renowned production features 70 artists performing high-octane trampoline stunts, breathtaking acrobatics and energetic choreography on a 360-degree stage, set to its GRAMMY Award-winning soundtrack.

The Toast to LOVE experience begins promptly at 5:50 p.m. and dates are based on availability. Celebrating 16 years at The Mirage Hotel & Casino, The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil performs Tuesday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets for performances in 2023 will be on sale in the coming months.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/beatles-love.





Related Articles View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You