CHEERS! THE BEATLES LOVE By Cirque Du Soleil Relaunches Premium VIP Package Toast To Love

The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil invites guests to raise a glass to celebrate the return of Toast to LOVE, one of The Strip's most premium VIP packages. The elevated VIP experience is available now and can be purchased for $350 (including all taxes and fees) at cirquedusoleil.com/LOVE or at The Beatles LOVE box office. Toast to LOVE is the perfect, one-of-a-kind addition to an intimate date night for two or a group celebration of up to 24 people.

Get ready for cheers as the Toast to LOVE VIP package welcomes guests with early access to the theater, followed by a guided backstage tour and a meet and greet with The Beatles LOVE artists. Also included is special VIP seating with a complimentary beverage and snack during the vibrant performance, along with photos to commemorate the unforgettable evening.

The Beatles LOVE is a thrilling and whimsical tribute to one of the most influential rock bands of all time. The world-renowned production features 70 artists performing high-octane trampoline stunts, breathtaking acrobatics and energetic choreography on a 360-degree stage, set to its GRAMMY Award-winning soundtrack.

The Toast to LOVE experience begins promptly at 5:50 p.m. and dates are based on availability. Celebrating 16 years at The Mirage Hotel & Casino, The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil performs Tuesday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets for performances in 2023 will be on sale in the coming months.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/beatles-love.