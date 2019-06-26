Boozy Skunkton Sends Cast of ATOMIC SALOON SHOW off to Scotland to Raid Local Distilleries Before Las Vegas Premiere

Madam Boozy Skunkton has finally completed casting for ATOMIC SALOON SHOW, which opens at The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort in September. The only problem now is the shocking discovery that her bar shelves are as dry as a dead donkey.

All of Skunkton's staff, and even a few of the locals, have agreed to pitch in to help create the greatest saloon show the world has ever seen: the sultry Russian barmaid surprised everyone with her seductive hula-hoop skills; the kitchen hand has proved to be as adept at dancing on a pole as she is baking a desert tortoise pie; the local mayor has been eager to shed his suit to demonstrate his muscular hand-balancing act; the pioneer couple who were just passing through last week have offered their frenetic Irish dancing routine; the notorious Abdominal Outlaw has been endlessly flying around the rafters on his amazing pole...and all of these flagrant exhibitions of flexing flesh have raised the blood pressure of the local preacher man.

Even with the best collection of talent this side of the Mississippi, Skunkton knew the only element missing was a heart-stopping crooner. Then just yesterday, a lonesome blue-eyed cowboy wandered out of the desert and into Boozy's half-renovated saloon, carrying a guitar over his toned shoulders. Admitting he had no money while asking for a shot of whiskey, the string-picking broncobuster offered to sing her a song in return for his libation. As he gently stroked the strings and sang of lovesick coyotes, Boozy was smitten but confessed that the saloon had completely run dry of whiskey.

Inspired, Skunkton decided to ship her whole troupe, including the singing cowboy, off to Scotland next week, where she knows many of the world's best whiskey distilleries are to be found. Under the cover of performing their little show at the prestigious Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Skunkton and the cast and crew of ATOMIC SALOON SHOW will be filling their trunks and cases with the finest whiskey, under the noses of the customs officers, ready to stock her shelves when they return to Las Vegas in September.

With an international cast of comic actors, variety acts, and acrobats, ATOMIC SALOON SHOW will take audiences back to the Wild West as it never was. Ensuring she can oversee the day-to-day wrangling of her band of misfits, Boozy Skunkton has enlisted the assistance of Spiegelworld and Britain's leading comedy director Cal McCrystal to create the new show that's envisioned as "Blazing Saddles" meets "America's Got Talent" meets "Braveheart"... the director's cut where Mel Gibson drinks a case of whiskey and is caught pole dancing in his kilt during a caber toss competition.

ATOMIC SALOON SHOW will perform Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m., Thursday through Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., with no shows on Wednesday. Performance schedule is subject to change without notice.

Atomic Saloon Show is intended for audiences 18 years of age or older.

Tickets starting at $68 are on sale now at Spiegelworld.com.





