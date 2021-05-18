Blume Kitchen & Cocktails Launches BEAUTY & THE BRUNCH Series May 23

Blume Kitchen & Cocktails is launching an upscale party brunch experience coined "Beauty & The Brunch".

Beginning Sun., May 23, brunch-goers can expect a roster of live deejays, bottomless Moët mimosas, table-side hookah service and a chef-curated menu that rivals selections found on the Las Vegas Strip.

Standout menu selections include The Blume Benedict made with Skirt Steak, Shrimp, Poached Eggs and House-Made Hollandaise ($28), The Boujee Rasco's made with Country Fried Chicken, Belgium Waffles and Maple Syrup ($17) and The Bieber made with White Chocolate Brioche and Macerated Fruit in Grand Marnier ($13).

The party runs every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The restaurant will serve regular dinner service to follow at 6 p.m.

Call (702) 444-7820 or visit the restaurant on OpenTable for reservations. For more information, visit blumelasvegas.com.