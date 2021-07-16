Beverly Theatre Will Open in Las Vegas Next Year

A new independent film and performance center is coming to Las Vegas next year, KTNV reports. The Beverly Theatre has been transformed from an empty lot on Sixth Street near Bonneville Avenue in downtown Las Vegas.

Creative Director Kip Kelly says the project helps fulfill a nearly $30 million commitment to the arts by the Rogers Foundation.

The theatre will allow independent filmmakers and performers the opportunity to showcase their work, something that currently is not possible in the city.

The building will consist of three areas, including a theatre, terrace, and courtyard, as well as retail space, workspaces, and more.

The theatre space will also feature retractable seats, one of the venue's unique features that will allow it to transform to a space for film and performing arts.

An official opening date for the venue has not been announced at press time.

Read more on KTNV.