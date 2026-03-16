Backstreet Boys Reveal Final Summer Shows for Las Vegas Sphere Residency

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Due to continued fan demand, Backstreet Boys have announced a final run of three summer 2026 dates for their Into the Millennium residency at Sphere in Las Vegas.

Produced by Live Nation, the newly added shows will take place August 27, 28, and 29, joining previously announced performances on July 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 30, 31 and August 1, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, and 22.

Since launching the residency last July as the first pop act to headline Sphere, the group has performed to over 575,000 fans across 35 sold-out dates. Fans often attend the concert dressed in all white, a nod to the cover of the band’s 1999 blockbuster album, Millennium.

Show highlights include the Backstreet Boys’ signature choreography paired with 360-degree visuals. The band is also notable as the first artists to physically fly through space inside the venue.

Tickets for the newly added dates will first be available through the Backstreet Boys Fan Club presale beginning Tuesday, March 17 at 10am PT. Fans who previously registered for the Artist Presale when the earlier summer dates were announced will have access starting Wednesday, March 18 at 10am PT. The general onsale begins Friday, March 20 at 10am PT here.

Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, is the official Concert & VIP Hotel Experience Package partner for Backstreet Boys’ final summer shows of 2026 at Sphere, with Vibee packages on sale now.

All Vibee packages include a choice of GA floor or reserved seating at Sphere, a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas - the only resort connected to Sphere - and a collectible BSB laminate and lanyard. Vibee VIP package holders will enjoy added perks, including priority entry and exclusive lounge space at the in-demand ‘Backstreet Boys Terminal’ fan experience at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, premium reserved seating and priority entry into Sphere, luxury motorcoach transport to and from Harry Reid International Airport, an exclusive BSB curated gifting kit, Vibee’s on-site concierge service, and more exclusive benefits. For more information and early access to tickets through Vibee’s packages, please visit here.

The Backstreet Boys’ immersive fan activation, BSB Terminal, will also return to The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas in conjunction with the July and August shows. The experience recently won a Clio Music Award Silver. Developed in partnership with Vibee, BSB Terminal serves as an extension of the group’s Into the Millennium residency at Sphere, and was created to deepen the fan experience beyond the live show. Open to the public with special perks for Vibee VIP pass holders, the airport-themed activation pays tribute to the band’s Millennium album.

Last year, the Backstreet Boys released Millennium 2.0 via Sony Legacy, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their chart-topping, 5-time GRAMMY-nominated album, Millennium. This deluxe re-issue features 25 tracks, including all 12 remastered originals, live recordings, demos, such as “I Want It That Way” and B-sides, like the alternate version of “I Want It That Way.”

THE BACKSTREET BOYS AT SPHERE

Thursday, July 16, 2026

Friday, July 17, 2026

Saturday, July 18, 2026

Thursday, July 23, 2026

Friday, July 24, 2026

Saturday, July 25, 2026

Thursday, July 30, 2026

Friday, July 31, 2026

Saturday, August 1, 2026

Thursday, August 6, 2026

Friday, August 7, 2026

Saturday, August 8, 2026

Thursday, August 13, 2026

Friday, August 14, 2026

Saturday, August 15, 2026

Thursday, August 20, 2026

Friday, August 21, 2026

Saturday, August 22, 2026

Thursday, August 27, 2026 - NEW DATE

Friday, August 28, 2026 - NEW DATE

Saturday, August 29, 2026 - NEW DATE

Photo Credit: Justin Segura & Rich Fury/Sphere Entertainment