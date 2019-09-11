BWW Review: 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Las Vegas Little Theatre

Las Vegas Little Theatre is a Big Deal in Vegas as our premiere professional quality community theatre!

In 42 years of continuous operation, they consistently produce large-cast productions with musical glory and gorgeous sets.

This season kicked off last Friday September 7th with a riotous romp, "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" with Music and Lyrics by William Finn and Book by Rachel Sheinkin.

This crowd pleaser was deftly Directed by Walter Niejadlik with Assistant Direction by Gillen Brey. Musical Director Toby McEvoy rocked it!

The choreography was pleasing and filled the set.

Stage Manager Cindy Lee Stock kept it moving. Set was detailed and perfect as usual by Ron Lindblom with crisp Lighting by Ginny Adams playing off fun Costumes by Rose Magee.

In this story, six contestants vie for the spelling championship while disclosing touching stories from their lives.

Each contestant is hoping never to hear the "ding" of the bell that signals a mistake as plots thicken toward a win.

A texturally-rich cast maintained pace with some very funny moments such as the hilarious perfectly-timed floating cameo of a "special personage" which brought the audience to wild laughter. Every character endeared us: Chip Tolentino - Ray Winters,

Logainne Schwartzandgrubenniere - April Sauline, Leaf Coneybear-Carl Michael Kaczurak, William Barfee - Andrew Driovich, Marcy Park - Sarah Adams, Olive Ostrovsky- Naree Asherian Rona Lisa Perretti/Olive's Mom - Melissa Riezler, Vice Principal, Douglas Panch - Brian Scott- Mitch Mahoney/Dan/Olive's Dad - Blake Michael Boles

The 2019-2020 Mainstage Season continues with, "Six Degrees of Separation," "The Portuguese Kid," "Bus Stop," "The Spitfire Grill," and "Brighton Beach Memoirs."

Fischer Black Box will stage, "The Woman in Black," (mythical) "Shakespeare's Long Lost First Play," "Shows For Days," "Glengarry Glen Ross" and the Annual New Works Winner.

Las Vegas Little Theatre hosts the wildly popular Annual Theatre Fringe Festival and welcomes all new artists to apply.

More at: www.lvlt.org

Marianne tours as Louisa May Alcott, Janis Joplin and Nellie Bly. She welcomes comments: mdonnelly00@gmail.com.





