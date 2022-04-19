BWW Feature: The Next Movement Will Celebrate Its 50th Anniversary On April 22 and 23

The Nevada Room will present the 50th anniversary celebration of the R&B group, The Next Movement, April 22-23.

For the first time in over five years, the two performances will feature all five of the original group members on stage. Performing will be Samuel Thomas Jr., Earl Shelby, Carnell Haywood, Alonso Pickens, and Guy Sutton, along with The Next Movement Band. They opened their residency at The Nevada Room on Feb. 4 to a standing ovation and a wedding proposal by an audience member to his date.

"We are honored not only to have The Next Movement with us on an ongoing basis via their Nevada Room residency but to help them celebrate their 50th Anniversary," says Tom Michel, President of The Vegas and Nevada Rooms.

The Next Movement was formed in 1972 on Chicago's South Side when the five friends gathered outside their apartment buildings to sing the songs they loved. The music of The Temptations, The Chi-Lites, The Jackson 5ive, James Brown, The O'Jays, and Stevie Wonder were some of their favorites.

The group opened for comedian Redd Foxx at The Thunderbird in 1976, toured the country, and played numerous venues in Las Vegas over the past 30 years. After relocating to Las Vegas in 1995, The Next Movement continues to perform in Southern Nevada and around the country.

"After 50 years of performing together, we still love what we do," says co-founding member Samuel. "We get to sing some of the best songs ever written and sung by some of the best vocal groups of all time. We want to wow our audiences with tight harmonies and smooth footwork."

"It is an understatement to say that their fans, the countless lovers of their music, are euphoric when it comes to experiencing them live, along with their dazzling 'smooth as glass' dance moves. I can only imagine how special and spectacular these evenings will be with all five original group members on stage," adds Tom.

The Next Movement's 50th Anniversary Celebration on Apr. 22 and Apr. 23 includes a delicious Southern supper, the show, and a limited-edition 50th Anniversary takeaway memento. Dinner begins at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. The Vegas and Nevada Rooms are located at 953 E. Sahara Avenue in the Historic Commercial Center, minutes off the Strip past the Sahara Resort, with free parking. To purchase tickets and for more information, call 702.533.0075 or visit VegasNevadaRooms.com/NextMovement50