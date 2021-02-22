BWW Feature: The Cocktail Cabaret Brings Back the Dinner and a Show at The Italian American Club of Southern Nevada

Before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down, The Cocktail Cabaret delighted audiences as a way to begin a night of fun and entertainment. The critically acclaimed show toured Florida in 2020, performed virtually, and will now return with two performances at the Italian American Club of Southern Nevada on Sunday, March 7.

Returning to the stage, The Cocktail Cabaret features musical virtuosity with humor, is the cast of powerhouse singers. Original cast members include Eric Jordan Young (Rock of Ages, Vegas! The Show, Ragtime, CHICAGO, Seussical the Musical, Look of Love, Dreamgirls), Niki Scalera (Hairspray, Tarzan, Footloose), Maren Wade (America's Got Talent, Confessions of a Showgirl, Pin Up, 50 Shades! The Parody). A special guest appearance by sensational newcomer James D. Gish (Les Miserables, Beautiful, the Carol King Musical) will round out the quartet.

The four-piece band is led by co-producer and renowned pianist Dr. Philip Fortenberry (Behind the Candelabra), with drummer Mark Pardy (The Lion King), bassist Josh Jones (Million Dollar Quartet), and Saxophonist Eric Tewalt (Celine). Original cast member classical and pop singer Daniel Emmet made it to the finals of NBC's America's Got Talent.

"I am excited to bring it back since we were on tour at this time last year and looking forward to touring some more. After the shutdown, there was this big pause in live entertainment. We are looking forward to getting the energy and momentum going again with this one-day-only performance," says Keith Thompson, director, arranger, and co-producer of PK Entertainment.

The show is being presented at the iconic vintage Las Vegas venue, the Italian American Club of Southern Nevada. The nonprofit social club, a hub for the Italian-American community, has been a big part of Southern Nevada for over 50 years.

A variety of songs will be performed by the stellar talent including "Viva Las Vegas," "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," "That's Life," "Diamonds Are Forever," and "Bridge Over Troubled Water." Thompson wrote three of the show's songs, including the title song, and is developing a cocktail medley, a tribute to the blues, and brand new musical material to expand and enhance the Cabaret experience.

"Even if you have seen the show in the past, this will be a new experience, including our guest star. We have revised it with new material," adds Thompson.

The Cocktail Cabaret will present two performances at the Italian American Club of Southern Nevada, 2333 E. Sahara Ave. on Sunday, March 7, with limited dinner seating at 3 p.m. (show scheduled for 4:30 p.m.) or 6:30 p.m. (show planned for 8 p.m.) Tickets are $65 and $75 per person, and reservations are available by calling 702-457-3866. For more information, go online to www.CocktailCabaret.com.