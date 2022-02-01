BWW Feature: THE NEXT MOVEMENT to perform monthly at The Nevada Room

The Vegas and Nevada Rooms will debut its new exciting monthly residency, sensational R&B vocal group, The Next Movement. The excitement begins at The Nevada Room Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.

Formed over 50 years ago, the group, including its band and original founding members, is still singing the songs and dancing the moves. Cornell Haywood, Earl Shelby, and Samuel Thomas, Jr. idolized the harmony groups of the 60s and 70s, including The Temptations, The Chi-Lites, Jackson 5, and The Dells.

The group opened for comedy legend Redd Foxx at The Thunderbird in 1976 and decided to relocate to Las Vegas in 1995. The Next Movement has continually performed in showrooms and lounges throughout Southern Nevada as well as touring the country.

The Next Movement's monthly residency adds to their long list of credits. Show-stopping music coupled with unique dance steps will engage the audience.

"My partner James and I fell in love with The Next Movement when they appeared twice at our venue as guests of the fabulous Michelle Marshall and the ever-popular Kelly Clinton back in November," says Tom Michel, President of The Vegas and Nevada Rooms. We look forward to a long-term partnership with The Next Movement with the beginning of their monthly residency at The Nevada Room."

Audiences jumped to their feet following their sets as the group electrified the room with tight vocals and dance moves. The on-stage camaraderie of the performers makes every experience fun.

"Cornell, Earl, and I are so excited about our upcoming residency at The Vegas and Nevada Rooms," says co-founding member Samuel. "After 50 years of performing together, we still love what we do. We transport our audiences to a time when some of the best vocal groups of all time captivated their audiences with tight harmonies, smooth footwork, and some of the best songs that were ever written."

The Nevada Room will offer a complete handcrafted a la carte menu with delicious food created by Executive Chef and Owner David James Robinson. Also featured is the popular three-course prix fixe menu for $24.95, specialty cocktails, and an assortment of wine, beer, and spirits.

The Next Movement will perform at The Nevada Room, 953 E. Sahara Ave., located in the Historic Commercial Center. Doors open for dinner at 6 p.m., and performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Parking is free. Reservations may be made by calling or calling 702.533.0075 or visiting VegasNevadaRooms.com/entertainment.