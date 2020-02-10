BWW Feature: THE 16TH ANNUAL DAM SHORT FILM FESTIVAL at Boulder City Theatre

Nevada's largest film festival The 16th Annual Dam Short Film Festival returns to take movie lovers and film buffs around the globe. The festival will screen 146 short films submitted from 16 countries of origin in the historic Boulder City Theatre Feb. 13-16.

In addition to screenings and filmmakers Q&A, the festival will host a Post-Awards Party, 16th Dam Mixer, and Meet-n-Greet along with other parties and events.

According to FilmFreeway, the Dam Short Film Festival ranks as one of the Top 100 with over 8,000 festivals around the world. The festival will showcase original films while celebrating this art form.

Categories include drama, comedy, animation, sci-fi/horror, documentary, student, music video, and Nevada filmmaker. The festival has added new programs including Silver State Documentaries, five unique stories from Nevada documentary filmmakers. There will also be the Retrospective: 40 Years of The Residents, short films and music videos by The Residents with a Q&A with manager Homer Flynn. The Award Winners will screen as many of the award-winning short films during the 90-minute window. There will be 23 thematic 60- to 90-minute program blocks.

One of the short films, A Cactus Story, is about the life of a cactus living on the patio in a home located in the southwest, submitted by filmmakers Mike Thompson and Jerry Thompson for the local program.

The schedule:

Thursday, February 13

Noon: Nevada A: Silver State Docs

2 p.m.: Drama A: Those Who Serve

4 p.m.: Avant-Garde: A Different Lens

6 p.m.: Sci-Fi: Surviving the Future

8:15 p.m.: Drama B: Lost Time

10 p.m.: Horror: The Evil Inside us

Friday, February 14

11 a.m.: Documentary A: Amazing People

1 p.m.: Drama C: Unexpected Relationships

3:15 p.m.: Drama D: Love & Romance

5:15 p.m.: Comedy A: Comedy for Grown-Ups

6:30 p.m.: Meet-n-Greet

8 p.m.: Retrospective: 40 Years of The Residents

9:30 p.m.: Music Videos: Sonic Journeys

Saturday, February 15

10 a.m.: Documentary B: Healing the World and Ourselves

Noon: Animation A: The Art of the Story

1:30 p.m.: International A: The Lives of Children

3:45 p.m.: Drama E: Meeting Adversity

6 p.m.: Comedy B: For Your Amusement

7 p.m.: 16th Dam Mixer

8:15 p.m.: Nevada B: Silver State Drama and Comedy

10:15 p.m.: Underground: These Crazy Times

Sunday, February 16

10:30 a.m.: Animation B: Emotion in Motion

12:45 p.m.: International B: Rhythm of Life

2:45 p.m.: Drama F: Vocations and Avocations

7 p.m.: Award Winners

9 p.m.: Awards Party

Sponsors for the 16th Annual Dam Short Film Festival include Railroad Pass and 174 Power Global.

The Boulder City Theatre has its own history with movies. The theater was built in 1931 and was the only place in town to offer residents and those working on the Hoover Dam air conditions during the hot summer months. Everyone would pay 25 cents to sit in a cool theater and get lost in another world. Desi Arnaz, Jr. (son of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz), bought the theater in 1997 and helped to restore it making it the centerpiece of the town offering movies and live performances.

The 16th Annual Dam Short Film Festival will screen 146 short films Feb. 13-16 in the historic Boulder City Theatre, 1225 Arizona St., in Boulder City, Nevada. The beautifully restored, 400-seat Boulder Theatre, with state-of-the-art digital projection, will be the movie theater screening all of the films. Tickets are $10 per film block or $100 for the full four-day lineup and can be purchased by clicking here. For more information on the Dam Short Film Festival, visit damshortfilm.org.





