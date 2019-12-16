BWW Feature: LEGENDS IN CONCERT'S HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR at Legends In Concert Theater At Tropicana Las Vegas

Legends in Concert Holiday Spectacular celebrate the season with tributes to Reba McEntire, Elvis Presley, and, for the first time in Legends' history, Mariah Carey and Bono at the Tropicana Las Vegas Dec. 23 and Dec. 24. Another special surprise is Frank Marino, the longest-running headliner in Las Vegas history, will return as a guest host of Legends in Concert for final four-holiday performances December 26-30 at Tropicana Las Vegas.

The show's annual holiday tradition showcases local youth choirs and performing arts groups. Young Las Vegas talent has the opportunity to perform on the historical stage in the Legends in Concert Theater.

"What an amazing holiday gift to host Legends in Concert for the final four performances of the year," says Marino. "This combination of the longest-running headliner and the longest-running show is an absolute dream, and I am thrilled to celebrate the season in legendary fashion at Tropicana Las Vegas."

Bill Cherry brings Elvis to life and has been a tribute artist since 1989. Jass Meagher embodies Mariah Carey, especially when she belts out, "All I Want for Christmas is You." Pavel Sfera personifies Bono and is also a humanitarian when not performing on stage. Corrie Sachs, when not singing as herself, has been paying tribute to Reba McEntire for 25 years.

Tribute artists pay homage to the world's most famous and influential icons and perform using their own voices. The production also dazzles the audience with historic showgirl costumes curated directly from iconic Vegas productions of the past. The theater was once home to the longest-running showgirl production show, and now guests can appreciate the glamour of the showgirl that made Las Vegas the Entertainment Capital of the World. A live band backs the tribute artists along with vivacious back-up singers and dancers.

Legends in Concert is celebrating 36 years of success as the longest-running production show in Las Vegas. The show debuted at Imperial Palace Hotel and Casino in 1983 and continues to entertain audiences of all ages.

Legends in Concert will perform at Tropicana Las Vegas Dec. 23 and Dec. 24 with Frank Marino returning as the legendary Joan Rivers Dec. 26-30. Tickets are on sale with VIP booths, bottle service, and preferred seating available. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Tropicana Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com and ticketbat.com.





