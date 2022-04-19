BWW Feature: Celebrate Earth Day Weekend at the IGNITE DESERT FESTIVAL to be held at Sandy Valley Ranch

IGNITE, a compelling, innovative outdoor festival presented by Sandy Valley Ranch, Fireball Whisky, and 99 Brand, returns to the Mojave Desert April 22-24.

Participants coming to the festival will experience an elevated performance with exquisite acrobatics, live music, and a 21-and-over dance party.

IGNITE, co-created by Sandi Croft and Brandon Pereyda, will take guests on a journey of inspiration to ignite human connection, friendship, beauty, love, and mindfulness concerning the planet. With Earth Day being celebrated on April 22, the expansive, 40-acre Sandy Valley Ranch in the Mojave Desert is the perfect backdrop.

Sandi is the former artistic director of Cirque du Soleil shows, including Mystère, O, and Zumanity, and director of creation for One Night for One Drop.

"IGNITE was born during the darkest times the Las Vegas entertainment community has ever seen," says Sandi. "Our goal was to reignite creativity, spark new opportunities for artists and creators, and create a safe outdoor space where friends and family could reconnect, dance, eat, and play before and after being entertained by the tremendous talent here in Las Vegas."

Brandon is a former aerial chain artist and MC at Cirque du Soleil's Zumanity.

"It was an absolutely amazing experience; we were so overwhelmed with the positive feedback from the entire community, the media, our guests, and our own cast. We received so many requests to bring IGNITE back, and many creators expressed interest in future collaborations," adds Brandon.

Alexis Ochin and Arnaud Boursain are the artistic directors for this year's IGNITE edition. The dynamic duo, also known as A&A, collaborated in One Night for One Drop and A Choreographer's Showcase and performed nightly in Cirque du Soleil shows.

"We always thrive on being part of a show that can awaken mindfulness and ignite a change in people and their relationship with Nature, our Mother. Returning to the elements is to reconnect with her voice and ourselves. There is no place quite like the desert to gather around the fire, under the stars, as humans have done for millennia, to share and celebrate her songs of peace and harmony," says Alexis.

Guests can book lodging packages, staying overnight in a handcrafted Tiny House, Teepee, or Covered Wagon. Other overnight packages include boho-styled glamping White Duck Bell Tents and high-end RVs from Executive RV Rentals.

Guests will begin the evening by drinking, eating, and reconnecting while enjoying the Sunset Social with lounge vibes by DJs Marina and Necointhemix. Food trucks offer food and drinks, including Meats and Treats, Lobster 3 Ways, Taco Wing, Papas & Burgers, The Fish and Chip Shop, Custom Pizza Truck, and Gone with the Wine drink truck. Dazzling acrobatics, live music, and original dance will then be performed. The Fireside Social with s'mores and hot chocolate will continue the night, and then guests can dance the night away under the stars with a DJ and pop-up performers.

A portion of IGNITE's proceeds will benefit Green our Planet (greenourplanet.org) which teaches students to love and care for the planet through STEM school garden and hydroponics programs. IGNITE is also partnering with Heaven Can Wait Animal Society (heavencanwaitlv.org). Guests are asked to bring in a food or toy donation for an animal in need to be entered in a raffle to receive a special thank you gift basket.

Presenting sponsors include Sandy Valley Ranch, Fireball Whisky, and 99 Brand. In addition, sponsors include Smiling Warriors LLC, Wink World, and Wild Muse at AREA 15, White Duck Outdoors, Austinite Cannabis Co., DARIA'S Soap, Succ Truck, Bread Day LV, Design Kontrol, WIX Scents, Montucky Cold Snacks, Nevada Rhythmic Academy and Spirithoods.

IGNITE will be held at Sandy Valley Ranch, 1411 S Kingston Road in Sandy Valley, Nevada, April 22-24. To learn more and get tickets, visit www.ignitenv.com. Follow on Facebook @ignitenv and Instagram @IGNITENV.