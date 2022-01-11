BWW Feature: BROADWAY IN THE HOOD CONTINUES TOUR OF AMERICAN SON

Broadway in the HOOD (Helping Others Open Doors), in partnership with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation, continues its critically-acclaimed touring production of the Broadway play American Son. The tour continues with performances in Boulder City on Jan. 15 and Jan. 29.

American Son, the riveting Broadway play by Christopher Demos-Brown, was adapted into a Netflix special. The explosive drama portrays, in real-time, events in the waiting room of a police station throughout one evening. An estranged couple collides as they confront an unexpected crisis involving their son, the police, and an abandoned car. This powerful play examines the complexities facing law enforcement officers, their families, and the harsh reality facing the youth of the country.

The cast includes Misty Easler, Charles O'Neill, Zack Olin, and Mervin Alexander under the direction of Torrey Russell (founding artistic director of Broadway in the Hood).

"American Son is probably one of the most powerful plays that I have ever seen in my life," says Torrey. After viewing the production on Netflix, "I knew the content and power behind the words and writing with the perfect cast would be an amazing story to tell in Nevada and around the country."

According to Torrey, the performers took the words and brought them to life, telling the story unlike any other. It deals with life, love, lessons, and family dynamics, as well as issues on race and relations as it relates to law enforcement. The performance is intended to shed light on so many things that the country is dealing with at this time and helps the audience understand that everyone is human. Everyone deserves to go home to be with their loved ones and family.

"This play is a bigger picture than myself, and we are trying to convey a message," says Mervin. "What I love about this piece is that it can touch anyone and have people think. That is what we want to do is to provide thought."

"The play deals with people coming together, especially families, despite differences or disagreements, working for the greater good," states Charles. "My character demonstrates what it means to be a person in power but not be in control."

"The humanity of the show has been so overwhelmingly important for me. This show brings home everyone a perspective that they may not even consider. They walk away with some lesson," says Misty. "The powerful dynamic between family and relationship, as well as law enforcement and children, it surpasses any other thought or feeling. We are dealing with basic humanity, and this is very powerful. It has been a privilege."

"It means the world to me to be part of this production and part of this amazing cast and director," explains Zack. "To share such a powerful message will inspire people to ask questions and try to understand different sides to complex situations. I want to encourage compassion and understanding the other side and not get angry."

Las Vegas-based Tony and Emmy Award-nominated arts and educational theatre company Broadway In The HOOD has been selected as the recipient of a Target of Opportunity Grant by Nevada Arts Council to tour their production of American Son.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation supports LVMPD area commands, special units, equipment, training, and hundreds of community engagement programs and initiatives that build relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. For more information, visit LVMPD Foundation.

The Nevada Arts Council, with the Nevada Division of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, works to enrich the state's cultural life through leadership that preserves, supports, strengthens, and makes excellence in the arts accessible for all Nevadans. For more information, visit nvartscouncil.org.

A Source of Joy Theatricals is a national nonprofit theater program dedicated to making a positive impact with a special focus on youth between 8 to 20 years of age. A Source of Joy Theatricals/ Broadway In The HOOD offers educational and cultural opportunities to many of America's future leaders. Since 2010, Broadway in the HOOD has produced major original productions dealing with social issues as well as some of the biggest Tony Award-winning Broadway blockbuster hits such as The Wiz, Dreamgirls, Annie, and The Color Purple. For more information about Broadway In The HOOD, visit broadwayinthehood.org.

American Son will offer a 30-minute talkback session with the cast and crew following each performance. It's free and open to the public in honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation Weekend 2022.

Broadway In The Hood will perform American Son at 600 Nevada Way, Boulder City, Nevada. Showtime is 2 p.m. on both days; free tickets are still required and can be found by clicking here.