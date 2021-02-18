BWW Feature: After the stages of Broadway and Las Vegas, Jimmy Lockett soars as part of the #DreamMaker Initiative

Photos courtesy of Jimmy Lockett

Former Broadway star and Las Vegas performer, composer, and arranger Jimmy Lockett enjoyed his time performing and entertaining audiences. While his career thrived, Jimmy has always followed another one of his dreams. He has been a martial arts devotee (now a 7th-degree black belt) since he was a child and has provided free martial arts instruction to underprivileged families in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jimmy had set up Ju no Kage Ryu Kenpo Karate Association as a nonprofit, teaching martial arts classes in his converted carport for over 25 years. After retirement from the entertainment industry, he purchased a larger property and started to build a free-standing dojo, a place where martial arts are practiced.

Then COVID-19 hit. While construction never really stopped, the requirements were more involved than initially anticipated, along with an increase in the cost to complete the Tanren Dojo. The foundation had been poured, the structure was up and insulated with power, but Jimmy would need additional funds to complete the building, including drywall and lighting.

One of Jimmy's long-time voice students and performer, Charles Ressler, started the #DreamMaker initiative, a movement to help people accomplish life-long goals that have been put on pause due to COVID-19. When The Today Show asked Charles for people's names with big dreams, Jimmy was on that list, and he was selected to appear on The Today Show.

After that appearance, Lowe's donated the supplies at no cost to Jimmy, designer Victoria Tick and general contractor Steve Kevish donated their skill and labor to complete the dojo.

His career on Broadway started with the role of Audrey 2, the voice of the plant in Little Shop of Horrors. How Jimmy made it to the stages of Broadway is when he was hired as an understudy in Big River.

"My first day on contract as an understudy, I had to perform. It was my first time in the building, and I didn't even know my way around it. This was before the time of cell phones, so when the director tried to call me, I had been out all day. I literally walked in the stage door, and I was greeted with, 'Hi, you must be Jimmy. Did you know you had to go one tonight?' That was my introduction to Broadway," he explains. Fortunately, Jimmy had performed on the national tour, so he knew the show. However, the part was one he hadn't performed, but as a professional, Jimmy shined.

Jimmy would continue to perform, especially for international tours and Broadway for Cats and Starlight Express in Las Vegas and Broadway.

When Jimmy was offered the role in Starlight Express in Las Vegas, he intended to only stay for one year. He fell in love with Las Vegas, stayed for 10 years, returned to New York City, and then moved back to Las Vegas and has been a resident ever since. During the next phase of his entertainment career, Jimmy was a composer and arranger for shows, including many performed on the Las Vegas Strip.

Now retired from the entertainment industry, Jimmy focuses on teaching Zoom Tai Chi class at 10 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Sundays. He encourages beginners to join at any time, and there is no specific commitment. Jimmy also wrote a book, Seishin Shuyo: Mental Training in Traditional Martial Arts, with all proceeds benefiting his nonprofit. Click here to purchase the book.

However, he understands not all families have access to the internet or a way to log into Zoom.

"I am hopeful that I can start to teach live classes in the spring so that everyone has access to the classes. When we can safely teach in person, we are looking forward to in-person classes," he says. "This is something I want to do for the rest of my life."

For more information, visit jameslockett.com and tanrendojo.org.