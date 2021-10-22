BWW Feature: ABOUT KINGS brings country rock to The Mosaic On The Strip

About Kings, a European country rock band, will be performing in the Life In Ink concert at the Mosaic On The Strip on Oct. 27.

Legendary tattoo artist Mario Barth leads About Kings, originally from Austria, performing to over 80,000 people in Europe. The band has also toured with Austrian superstar singer Andreas Gabalier. Songs from their first album, Guardian Angel passed 1 million plays on Spotify, and the music video for their song "Easy Rider" currently has over 2 million views on their YouTube channel.

The band has just recorded its first all-English at Sound Stage Studios and Dark Horse Recording Studios in Nashville. The new 14-song album was produced by Academy Award and Grammy Award-nominated music producer, songwriter, musician Kent Wells. He has worked with artists including Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Travis Tritt, Carly Pearce, The Whites, and Linda Davis.

About Kings was formed in 2017, fronted by Mario's powerful lead vocals and guitar, with fellow famed tattoo artist Bob Tyrell on rhythm guitar, and gifted musicians Alen Brentini (lead guitar and vocals), Kevin Ogburn (bass), and Shane Hoskins (drums). The creative force in About Kings is driven from the core of the band members as true artists, not just in music.

Mario has been named one of the greatest tattoo artists in the world. He has created art and tattooed some of the world's top musicians, actors, artists, and celebrities, including Sylvester Stallone, Tommy Lee, and Criss Angel. He is the owner and chief tattoo artist at Starlight Tattoo, with studios in New Jersey, Las Vegas, and Austria. He is also the founder and owner of the premiere tattoo ink manufacturer, INTENZE Products, Inc. Mario's bandmate and guitarist Bob is also one of the world's most talented tattoo artists, having appeared on TV series Ink Master as a judge and famously tattooed Kid Rock's back.

Mario will donate 200 concert tickets to blood donors at Vitalant to alleviate the platelet crisis. The first 100 donors will receive two tickets to his concert. Nonprofit blood provider Vitalant has a critical platelet shortage. Vitalant follows strict protocols to ensure the safety of donors, patients, and staff, including social distancing and other precautions. Following the latest CDC guidance, masks are required for all donors, staff, volunteers, and guests at Vitalant blood drives and facilities regardless of vaccinations. Blood donations will go out to about 900 hospitals Vitalant serves nationwide. To learn more and schedule an appointment to donate, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

Country music hitmakers Lonestar, Country Music Awards, and Academy of Country Music multi-award winners will also be performing. They charted No. 1 hits and 20 charted singles, including "Amazed," "Come Cryin' To Me," and "No News." Gold Record Country artist Tyler Rich will perform his hit, "The Difference," and his new release, "Better Than You're Used Too."

About Kings are excited to perform in the Life In Ink Concert at The Mosaic On The Strip on Oct. 27. Showtime is 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.aboutkingslive.com with general admission and VIP packages.