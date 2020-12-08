BWW Feature: A VEGAS ROOM CHRISTMAS celebrates the holidays at The Vegas Room

Twas the era before the 21st century,

When all through Las Vegas,

All the men and women were decked in their finest, ready to enjoy gourmet dining and top-notch entertainment.

This magical time is back with The Vegas Room. The intimate supper club is now celebrating A Vegas Room Christmas, complete with a delicious six-course holiday meal (with a vegan option). Along with a handcrafted dining experience (including the dessert "Let It Snow"), the complimentary entertainment celebrates the classic holiday movie, White Christmas, and the music of Irving Berlin (over two dozen songs). Along with the talent dance team of Benjamin Tucker (choreographer) and Emma McGirr, rotating cast members will add their particular interpretations during the run of A Vegas Room Christmas through Dec. 27.

Every attention to detail recreates the magic of a dinner and a show. Musical director Keith Thompson shares his musical talents, tickling the ivories to accompany the other singers while singing one song himself. As a conductor, Thompson's list of professional credits includes the Las Vegas companies of Jersey Boys, The Producers, Hairspray, and the North American premiere of the hit musical, We Will Rock You. Thompson founded the Composers Showcase, a late night show that introduces original music by Las Vegas composers and songwriters, including major headliners.

Michelle Johnson, known as the Las Vegas First Lady of Jazz, delivers soaring vocals. Randall Keith, (Showstoppers, Les Miserables, and The Phantom of the Opera) enthralls audiences with his rich, operatic voice. Jazz chanteuse Amanda King adds a touch of the blues with the cool of jazz. Sultry Ruby Lewis (Baz, We Will Rock You, and Paramour) infuses the holiday songs with sizzle. Janien Valentine adds the "pop" to popping holiday festiveness.

The Vegas Room is the creation of Tom Michel, president, and chef/owner David James Robinson.

"We have been visiting Las Vegas for over 20 years, and I have always had a love for Vegas and its vibe," explains Michel. His first memory of Las Vegas was when, as a child in the 1970s, his family was driving from Oklahoma to California and visited Las Vegas.

"In many ways, Las Vegas reminds me of New York, with its hustle and bustle. It is a sophisticated city with great shopping, entertainment, and dining with an international flavor. As for locals, they can enjoy the ultimate tourist Mecca, The Strip, and 15 minutes later be in the comfort of their home away from the neon lights."

Loving art and the theater, Michel estimates that they attended over 115 Broadway shows in one year. However, while living in New York City witnessing the tragedy of 9/11, Michel and Robinson had an epiphany to follow their passions. Robinson changed career paths and became a professional chef. Michel became the president of Broadway Inner Circle, the first premium tickets for Broadway founded and funded by the producers of The Producers.

Michel expanded his background to entertainment and arts marketing including ballet and opera, and, after being offered a job in Vegas, the couple decided to make the move. Having owned and operated a successful catering business, they decided to open a catering service geared toward fine dining in their new city. The opening night party of The Vegas Room, one year ago, developed into a Christmas show but their intention was that the show would only be presented in 2019. The couple didn't realize how prophetic this "temporary show" would become with COVID-19 and the cancellation of all events. Leaning into the situation and following CDC guidelines, the decision was made to turn the space into a supper club combining the best of the past with twists of the present.

A Vegas Room Christmas celebrates the movie, White Christmas, featuring the songs of Irving Berlin. Filmed in Technicolor and starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen, the song "White Christmas" was first introduced by Crosby in the 1942 film Holiday Inn. Along with songs, dance, and clips from the movie, other timeless Irving Berlin music adds to the festivities of the evening.

A Vegas Room Christmas features a six-course dinner (Chef David James Robinson), dance, clips from the movie, and a rotating cast of singers. The Christmas dinner (including a vegan option) can be celebrated at The Vegas Room, 953 E. Sahara Ave. (behind the red doors) in Commercial Center through Dec. 27. Check out available dates on thevegasroom.com and click here to make reservations.