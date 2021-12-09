BWW Feature: A NEVADA ROOM CHRISTMAS Celebrates White Christmas in The Showroom At The Nevada Room

The magical time is back with A Nevada Room Christmas paying homage to the movie White Christmas complete with a delicious holiday meal (with vegan option). Rotating cast members will add their particular interpretations during A Nevada Room Christmas' run through Dec. 26.

White Christmas, filmed in Technicolor and starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen, the song "White Christmas" was first introduced by Crosby in the 1942 film Holiday Inn. Along with songs, dance, and clips from the movie, other timeless Irving Berlin music adds to the festivities of the evening. Even though the film was released in 1954, it remains a beloved classic for the holidays. The Nevada Room will screen its original trailer to get everyone in the mood.

Rotating vocalists include Michelle Johnson, Rob Hyatt, Paula Diane Ingram, Phillip Officer, Linda Woodson, D Train, Kelly Vohnn, Tim Molyneux, Eric Sean, Doug Carpenter, Janien Valentine, and Sam Holder. The singers will recreate the music from the movie with piano accompaniment and musical direction by Keith Thompson.

"White Christmas is a holiday favorite of millions of Americans, and Las Vegans are no different," said Tom Michel, president, and co-owner. "It is rich with great Irving Berlin music including "Sisters," "Snow," "Count Your Blessings," and, of course, "White Christmas."

Musical director Keith Thompson shares his musical talents along with the other performers. As a conductor, Thompson's list of professional credits includes the Las Vegas companies of Jersey Boys, The Producers, Hairspray, and the North American premiere of the hit musical, We Will Rock You. In addition, Thompson founded the Composers Showcase, a late-night show that introduces original music by Las Vegas composers and songwriters, including major headliners.

Janien Valentine brings her powerhouse vocals to the stage, filling the room as she personifies the ultimate Vegas performer. She was the first to swing all seven female roles in Starlight Express at the Las Vegas Hilton. Janien had starring roles as Carmen in the La Jolla Playhouse (Cirque founder Franco Dragone as its director), Esmerelda in the musical Notre-Dame de Paris at Paris Las Vegas, Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus at the Flamingo, Peep Show (created by Jerry Mitchell becoming the longest-running live show at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino) and Nunsense at the Las Vegas Hilton. When the musical family, The Scintas, was looking for a new female singer (sister Chrissie retired in 2013), Janien was selected as part of The New Group.

Created and handcrafted by Chef David Robinson, a sumptuous Christmas dinner will be served 90 minutes before showtime. There will be three choices for an entrée, including roast beef, turkey with dressing, and pasta (vegan). Fresh berries and pumpkin pie will finish the meal.

In addition to the handcrafted Christmas dinners, specialty cocktails created by the head bartender and mixologist Michael Schaus will add to the experience. That includes his latest drink, The Kelly Christmas Cocktail, in honor of The Nevada Room headliner Kelly Clinton. The cocktail is blended with lemon vodka, sweet and sour mix, Cointreau, Chambord Raspberry Liqueur, and fresh raspberries served in a sugar-rimmed martini glass.

White Christmas will be performed in The Showroom at The Nevada Room, located at 953 E. Sahara Avenue in the Historic Commercial Center, offering free parking. Dinner service begins at 6 p.m., and the performance starting at 7:30 p.m. Visit vegasnevadarooms.com for more info.