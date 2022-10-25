Listen: BAT OUT OF HELL THE MUSICAL Star Travis Cormier Talks Audition Process & More On BREAKING THE CURTAIN

BAT OUT OF HELL THE MUSICAL star Travis Cormier discusses his audition process, starring as Strat and more on BREAKING THE CURTAIN podcast.

Listen below!

After a wide search in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York over the course of several months, the team behind Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell The Musical finally found their lead - Canadian artist, Travis Cormier!

Originally from Moncton, New Brunswick, Travis Cormier has been singing and playing guitar since he was 9 years old. Influenced early on by his favorite rock bands Guns N' Roses and Mötley Crüe, who got their start in Los Angeles, Travis packed his bags at 17 to complete his studies at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood.

Moving back to Canada in 2016, he became a finalist on the popular Quebec version of The Voice. His rendition of "Dream On'' from his idol Steven Tyler set the stage for international delirium on social media and was viewed over a million times on YouTube in the first week alone.

He released his first album "Dollars & Hearts" in 2018. Produced by Bob Rock (Metallica, Mötley Crüe, Bon Jovi) and recorded at the Warehouse Studio in Vancouver, the album reached over 400,000 streams on Spotify and includes a track co-written with Richie Sambora. A country version of his first single was also made available and has been added to important playlists such as New Music Nashville, Down Home Country and New Country Friday.

In November 2021, released "Where's Time Gone," a 5-song mini-album that marks this moment in time, this period of hiatus that allowed him to develop as a songwriter.

