Listen: BAT OUT OF HELL THE MUSICAL Star Travis Cormier Talks Audition Process & More On BREAKING THE CURTAIN
Cormier was a finalist on the popular Quebec version of The Voice, and more.
BAT OUT OF HELL THE MUSICAL star Travis Cormier discusses his audition process, starring as Strat and more on BREAKING THE CURTAIN podcast.
Listen below!
After a wide search in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York over the course of several months, the team behind Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell The Musical finally found their lead - Canadian artist, Travis Cormier!
Originally from Moncton, New Brunswick, Travis Cormier has been singing and playing guitar since he was 9 years old. Influenced early on by his favorite rock bands Guns N' Roses and Mötley Crüe, who got their start in Los Angeles, Travis packed his bags at 17 to complete his studies at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood.
Moving back to Canada in 2016, he became a finalist on the popular Quebec version of The Voice. His rendition of "Dream On'' from his idol Steven Tyler set the stage for international delirium on social media and was viewed over a million times on YouTube in the first week alone.
He released his first album "Dollars & Hearts" in 2018. Produced by Bob Rock (Metallica, Mötley Crüe, Bon Jovi) and recorded at the Warehouse Studio in Vancouver, the album reached over 400,000 streams on Spotify and includes a track co-written with Richie Sambora. A country version of his first single was also made available and has been added to important playlists such as New Music Nashville, Down Home Country and New Country Friday.
In November 2021, released "Where's Time Gone," a 5-song mini-album that marks this moment in time, this period of hiatus that allowed him to develop as a songwriter.
Breaking the Curtain is a podcast that features everything from Musical Theatre Show History episodes, Interviews with Broadway and West End creatives, and the latest theatre news around the globe!
Since their debut episode in August 2020, Breaking the Curtain has released over 80 unique episodes, reaching over 20,000 theatre fans all over the globe! We have episodes featuring interviews with creatives such as Christy Altomare, Meghan Picerno, Constantine Maroulis, Sharon Sexton and Rob Fowler, Danielle Steers, Simon Gordon, Bobby Rydell, Glenn Adamson and Martha Kirby, Chilina Kennedy, Niki Metcalf, Andrew Polec and more!
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 25, 2022
Don Barnhart is set to resume his nightly residency at the Delirious Comedy Club located inside The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino and begin production of 'Unapologetically Funny!', the late night comedy show that doesn't hold back.
Tickets Now On Sale For All 2023 BLUE MAN GROUP Las Vegas Performances
October 21, 2022
Tickets are now on sale for international musical sensation, Blue Man Group, for all 2023 Las Vegas performances. The iconic show is known for constantly evolving, creative instrumentals, over-the-top nonverbal communication and outrageous surprises.
The Neon Museum Presents DUCK DUCK SHED Next Week
October 20, 2022
The Neon Museum will debut a four-day event entitled Duck Duck Shed: Celebrating Las Vegas Architecture, Design, and Culture to recognize the iconic architecture that defines the city as a cultural hub with major design influences that have world-wide impact, particularly in hospitality.
NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL & A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS to Open in Las Vegas
October 20, 2022
The Las Vegas strip can expect a whole lot of laughs this fall courtesy of two of Off-Broadway’s biggest hits. NEWSical The Musical and the fan-favorite A Musical About Star Wars are both coming to The V Theatre, located at The Miracle Mile Shops in Planet Hollywood, beginning in November.
Nerd Halen Tribute, Mashup Of Van Halen Music and Staunch Nerds, Comes to M Pavilion at M Resort Spa Casino in January
October 19, 2022
The first concert for 2023 explodes with raucous rock, topped with hilarious antics of Nerd Halen mashing the music of Van Halen while transporting the audience into a 1980s B-movie.