Ali Wong Will Perform Additional Shows at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

Wong will present back-to-back shows at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 and Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.
Due to overwhelming demand following four sold-out shows this April, comedian Ali Wong will return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with "Ali Wong: Live" for four additional shows this September. Wong will present back-to-back shows at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 and Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.
Since her debut at Encore Theater in February 2019, Wong has presented eight sold-out shows at the intimate venue. Off stage, Wong has recently been making waves with her latest project, the smash-hit Netflix series "Beef."
2023 Performance Dates: Sept. 29-30, 2023; shows at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. nightly
Public On-Sale: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST
Starting Ticket Price: Tickets starting at $59.95
Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com
For tickets or more information on these performances, visit WynnLasVegas.com.
