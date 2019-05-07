A Side-Splitting Comedy Series Comes To The Orleans Showroom This Summer

The Orleans Hotel and Casino will bring highly-acclaimed stand-up comedians to The Orleans Showroom this summer as part of a comedy series, starring Whitney Cummings, Bryan Callen, Brendan Schaub, Celeste Barber and Deon Cole. The comedy series will also be hosted by well-known actor and comedian, Jimmie "JJ" Walker.

The Orleans Showroom

Whitney Cummings

Saturday, May 18

Whitney Cummings is a comedian, writer and actress who has performed in three stand-up comedy specials, including two for Comedy Central and one for HBO. Best-known for creating and starring in the NBC series "Whitney," Cummings was also the co-creator and co-writer of the Emmy-nominated CBS comedy series, "2 Broke Girls."

In 2017, Cummings published her book, "I'm Fine and Other Lies," and released her film directorial debut, "The Female Brain."

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $44.95 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleanscasino.com; or in-person at The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Bryan Callen and Brendan Schaub

Saturday, June 15

Bryan Callen

Bryan Callen is an American actor, comedian, and podcaster. He is best-known for his recurring role as "Coach Mellor" on ABC's TV shows "Schooled" and "The Goldbergs," which he has played since 2014. Callen has also appeared in several TV shows and films, including "Kingdom," "2 Broke Girls," "Ride Along," "Hangover 1 and 2," "Sex and the City," "Old School," "MADtv," "Entourage," "Californication," and many more.

A veteran comedic headliner, Callen performs in theaters and comedy venues across the world, but most often can be seen at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, Calif. Most recently, Callen released his third one-hour comedy special, "Complicated Apes."

Additionally, Callen is co-host of the top-rated iTunes podcast, "The Fighter and the Kid," alongside Brendan Schaub. Callen is also a regular on "The Joe Rogan Experience" and "Fight Companion" podcasts.

Brendan Schaub

Brendan Schaub is an American stand-up comic, podcast host and TV personality based out of Los Angeles, Calif. He currently co-hosts two hit podcasts with fellow comedians. He began his podcast career with the hit show "The Fighter and the Kid" alongside MADtv's very own, Bryan Callen. Together they created a hit show that garners more than 10 million downloads a month. The podcast quickly acquired a cult following by consistently being a staple in the Top-5 rankings on iTunes under the sports/comedy category for the last five years.

Schaub recently developed his newest hit podcast, "The King and the Sting," in collaboration with his good friend and stand-up comic, Theo Von. The show has skyrocketed to a level of unprecedented popularity by debuting as the No. 1 podcast in the world on iTunes for its premiere episode. "Below the Belt" is Schaub's third show within his podcast empire that he hosts by himself, which is the No. 1 combat podcast in the world.

He is now a regular at Los Angeles' most prominent comedy clubs, such as The Comedy Store, Laugh Factory and Improv. In 2018, Schaub traveled around the world for his "Stay in Your Lane" tour, selling out shows in Australia, London, Ireland, Canada, and all over the United States. He most notably sold out The Wilbur Theatre in Boston, Massachusetts. After achieving great success in the comedy scene, Schaub recorded his first one-hour comedy special, "You'd Be Surprised," with Showtime in January 2019.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $49.95 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleanscasino.com; or in-person at The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Celeste Barber

Saturday, July 13

Actress, comedienne, and social media superstar, Celeste Barber, is best-known as the self-proclaimed queen of everyday sophistication and low budget lifestyle aspirations.

Barber rose to fame on Instagram, parodying celebrity photographs, which led her to take meetings with top moguls of the entertainment industry and awkwardly becoming friends with the very people she parodied.

In an exciting live show experience, Barber will explain the story behind some of her most famous images, her new relationship with famous people, and the stalkers, fans and comments that get under her skin.

Hailed as "The Funniest Woman on Instagram," Barber brings audiences a healthy dose of humor, as she explains some of the pitfalls of being married to someone she thinks is so much more attractive than her and what it's like to be an anti-influencer.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleanscasino.com; or in-person at The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Deon Cole

Saturday, August 24

Following his first appearance on "Comic Justice," Deon Cole has appeared frequently in comedic bits on both "The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien" and "Conan." After a stand-up appearance on "The Tonight Show," Cole was offered a job as a staff writer for the show and has since made multiple appearances as a commentator and sketch performer.

Throughout his career, Cole has performed his stand-up routine on Comedy Central's "Laffapalooza," HBO's "Def Comedy Jam," BET's "Comic View," NBC's "Showtime at the Apollo," BBC's "The World Stands Up" and STARZ's "First Amendment." He was a finalist in NBC's "Stand-Up for Diversity Showcase" and he won BET's Robin Harris Award for most original comic.

Cole has also become a successful actor, having appeared in MTV's "Short Circuitz" and "Wild N' Out" with Nick Cannon, as well as all three movies in the "Barbershop" series. Cole is currently starring in the hit TV sitcoms, "Black-ish, "Grown-ish" and "Angie Tribeca." The comedian also appeared in the movie, "The Female Brain," alongside Sofía Vergara, Alysia Reiner and Chris D'Elia.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $34.95 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleanscasino.com; or in-person at The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.





