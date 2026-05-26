Lea Salonga, Bebe Neuwirth, Anthony Rapp and More Set for A SALUTE TO BROADWAY Fan Convention

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Creation Entertainment's A SALUTE TO BROADWAY, a giant "comicon" for Broadway fans, launches with a visit to the Las Vegas area on June 27-28 at The Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort.

The weekend event, a first-of-its-kind presentation from Creation, will be a full-scale celebration of Broadway's greatest musical stars featuring live on-stage appearances by Tony Nominee Andrew Rannells (Book of Mormon, Gutenberg!), Tony Winner Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Disney's Aladdin and Mulan), Tony Winner Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago, Cheers), Tony Winner Jennifer Holliday (Dreamgirls), Jordan Fisher (Hadestown), Tony Nominee Ana Gasteyer (Schmigadoon!, SNL), Tony Winner Marc Shaiman (Hairspray), Tony Winner Michael Cerveris (Fun Home), Tony Winner Alex Newell (Shucked, Glee), Tony Nominee Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Skylar Astin (Spring Awakening, Pitch Perfect), Tony Winner Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along), Anthony Rapp (Rent), Tony Nominee Adam Pascal (Rent), Gabrielle Ruiz (In the Heights, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Tony Winner Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!), Tony Winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie, Disney's Frozen), Rick Lyon (Avenue Q), and Seth Rudetsky (Sirius/XM).

Beyond scheduled appearances and performances in the theatre, celebrities will meet fans for photo opportunities and autographs. A cosplay competition is open to attendees dressing up as memorable Broadway characters, a Broadway trivia competition offers cash and prizes (with trivia provided by Backstage Babble's Charles Kirsch), and legendary Marie's Crisis, the world-famous showtunes sing-along piano bar, will present evening "Sing-Alongs" where everyone proves they "could be" a Broadway star themselves. We also can't wait to celebrate the Dreamgirls 45th anniversary with Jennifer Holliday and the Rent 30th anniversary with Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal!

Saturday Night will be highlighted by One-Night Only, an unprecedented night concert featuring Lea Salonga, Andrew Rannells, Ana Gasteyer, Skylar Astin, Jordan Fisher, Lindsay Mendez, Marc Shaiman, Santino Fantana, Alex Newell, Michael Cerveris, Celia Rose Gooding, Gabrielle Ruiz, Ali Stroker, and Rick Lyon - all accompanied by an 11-piece orchestra with music supervisor Drew Wutke.

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