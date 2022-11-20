Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS Starts Performances at V Theatre

The production is now running at The V Theatre.

Nov. 20, 2022  

Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora's Off-Broadway hit A Musical About Star Wars began performances at The V Theatre on November 19th, located at The Miracle Mile Shops in Planet Hollywood.

Whether you love or loathe the Star Wars franchise, you're guaranteed to "laugh your asteroid off" at A Musical About Star Wars, which hilariously looks at fandom, nerd culture, cosplay, and of course, the biggest film franchise in history. The show-within-a-show follows two moronic super fans, Scott and Taylor, as they attempt to perform their (very unauthorized and very homemade) "Star Wars musical" in hopes of catching the eye of the Comic Con presenters. However, dark forces are looming over their production...and her name is Emily, a local actress of questionable talents who has a lot to say about "boys whipping out their lightsabers". "

The Las Vegas company includes original Off Broadway cast member Taylor Crousore (NEWSical, Forbidden Broadway), Gregory Sullivan (NEWSical, Naked Boys Singing), Carly Sakolove (Mama Mia, Marvelous Wonderettes) and Dylan Hartwell (NEWSical)

A Musical About Star Wars is produced by Tony nominated producers, Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora. They are currently represented in Vegas with Naked Boys Singing (winner; BroadwayWorld.com/Las Vegas - best new musical) which just celebrated its first year on the boards and NEWSical The Musical also playing at The V Theater. In New York, The D'Angoras were Co-Producers on the recent Broadway Revival of Caroline, or Change and the Broadway-bound Barry Manilow musical Harmony.

The production is Co-Produced by Sam Arce, Laura Z. Barkett/Theatre Nerd Productions, Anthony Bellezza, Christine Gonzales-DeJohn, Ray DeJohn, Perri Gillon, Maggie Klaus, Dawn Luebbe, Thompson Mancuso, Syreeta Molsberry, Jeffrey J. Neuman, Reneé O'Banks, Nick Padgett, Christina Tarvers and Sharon Weiss/Tweiss Productions.

A Musical About Star Wars features music and lyrics by Billy Recce, book by Taylor Crousore, Tom D'Angora and Scott Richard Foster and is Directed by Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora

The V Theater is located inside The Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. 3663 S Las Vegas Blvd. For tickets visit www.VTheater.com




