VIDEO: Starlight Theatre Partners With Community Blood Center to Host a Blood Drive

On July 16, Starlight Theatre partnered with Community Blood Center to host a blood drive.

"While we are unable to hold live events at this time, we are pleased to be able to open Starlight's doors for such an important cause," said Starlight's vice president of community engagement, Barb Schulte. "This is one small thing that our Swope Park community can do to show support during the coronavirus pandemic."

The blood drive was held in the Applause Club at Starlight Theatre, 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo. 64132, on Thursday, July 16 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

41 Action News was there to report on the event.

Check out the report below!

Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You