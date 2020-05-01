Union Station Invites Kansas City To Live, Online Auction Beginning May 5

Union Station officials announced today an important and creative opportunity for Kansas Citians to support the historic monument through these unprecedented times.

Specifically, the Station will host an online auction, beginning May 5, to coincide with the national #GivingTuesdayNow campaign.

The auction includes unique Union Station experiences and taps into the groundswell of support already realized as all revenue from Union Station ticketed attractions abruptly stopped during the current stay-at-home ordinance. All auction proceeds will support Union Station's mission, operations, volunteers and staff.

Auction packages allow you to invite your closest friends for exclusive, private access to Union Station's most popular attractions and destinations. A few examples include . . .

Private Night in Award-Winning Science City

Private Movie Night at the Regnier Extreme Screen Theater

Exclusive Rental Reservation for a Historic Union Station Venue

Private Showing at The Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium

Birthday Party in Science City

Kansas City Sports Celebrations Package

"Over the last 105 years, Union Station has stood strong and we will stand strong for the future," Union Station president and CEO, George Guastello, said. "We are Kansas City's landmark destination for culture, creativity, entertainment, learning and fun. And while we may be closed, we are open virtually and delivering tremendous online content, both live and packaged for easy anytime access. We need your support during these challenging times as we support you and your family."

During this critical time, Union Station is determined to continue developing ways to support our community through existing and new cultural and educational offerings. As well, protecting and maintaining the historic monument is top priority so as to never see it fall into a state of neglect and disrepair again. Kansas City's historic home is iconic and symbolic in profound ways and looks forward to reopening its doors again just as soon as possible.

Those interested in joining Union Station's #GivingTuesdayNow efforts can visit https://www.kansascitystrong.org/giving-tuesday-now.





