Unicorn Theatre Presents World Premiere of BOND

Unicorn Theatre in collaboration with Mesner Puppet Theater - will produce the full-length World Premiere of Logan Black's Bond, opening April 27, 2019. Black is a veteran of the Iraq war, and now works in Kansas City as a performer, playwright and fight choreographer.

In 2004, Black began his overseas tour with Diego, a yellow Labrador. Together, Black and Diego served as one of the most effective bomb-searching teams ever and forged an incredible relationship. As Black writes, "In the middle of all this chaos I have an animal who depends on me for everything." After Black's tour ended in 2007, Diego was turned over to a new handler and continued to serve. Bond is a story of a friendship forged in danger and sustained through perseverance.

Bond was initially written as a short monologue that Black performed at the 2015 Kansas City Fringe festival, co-starring Diego. Unicorn Theatre approached Black and asked him to expand the monologue into a full-length play. Planning for the production was complicated when Diego passed away in 2017. In order to keep Diego as an integral part of the production, Unicorn Theatre has partnered with Kansas City based Mesner Puppet Theatre to create a life-sized yellow lab puppet to portray Diego. To support the creation, Mesner Puppet Theater was awarded a 2019 Production Grant from the Jim Henson Foundation. For Bond, Diego will be animated by professional puppeteer Erika Baker.

Unicorn Theatre has been awarded a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support the upcoming World Premiere production of Bond. The National Endowment for the Arts strengthens the creative capacity of our communities by providing all Americans with diverse opportunities for arts participation.

As part of their commitment to the community, Unicorn Theatre is partnering with local organizations to engage and support local veterans coping with PTSD.

One of those partnerships is with the Missouri Humanities Council and their Veterans Writing Workshop. The Missouri Humanities Council provides veterans and their families with a creative outlet through writing with workshops, readings, and an annual publication. These programs encourage hundreds of veterans each year to tell their stories as a way to deal with their experiences and work towards healing.

As a veteran and a playwright, Logan Black will join Veteran Writing Workshop participants and share his experience using playwriting to cope with PTSD.

Bond is directed by Producing Artistic Director Cynthia Levin. Logan Black stars, alongside puppeteer Erika Lynette Baker. The production team includes Tanya Brown (stage manager), Kelli Harrod (scenic designer), Nicole Jaja (lighting designer), Emily Swenson (projections designer, with assistant Jerry Mañan), David Kiehl (sound designer), Ian R. Crawford (costume designer), Abigayle Huggins (props designer), and Hannah Taylor (dramaturg).

Bond will be performed on Unicorn Theatre's Jerome Stage located at 3828 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64111. The show runs April 24th, 2019 to May 19th, 2019. Previews are April 24th, 25th and 26th, 2019. Opening Night is April 27th, 2019. Performances run Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Those unable to afford a full-price ticket may "Pay What U Can" at performances on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays - because the Unicorn believes art is for everyone.

Content Note: Bond contains realistic military situations that may be challenging to some audience members.

Tickets are now on sale. Call 816-531-PLAY (7529) EXT. 10, go online at www.UnicornTheatre.org or buy in person during normal box office hours. Special discounts are available for groups of 10+, seniors (65+) and students.

Photo Credit: Logan Black





