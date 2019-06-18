Tony Party, OKLAHOMA! And More Come To MTH Theater At Crown Center This Month
MTH Theater at Crown Center has some exciting events coming up this month, see full details below!
Musical Monday & Tuesday
The Tony Awards Show: June 24 - 25
If you're looking for the hottest, newest musicals on Broadway then look no further! This show features tunes nominated for The 2019 Tony Award. Best New Musical and Best Revival!
No need to go to NYC when you can hear tunes from TOOTSIE, BEETLEJUICE, HADESTOWN, KISS ME KATE, AIN'T TOO PROUD TO BEG, and more performed live on stage at MTH!
OKLAHOMA!
Now playing thru June 30
Audiences are raving about OKLAHOMA! ~ it's already the second highest-attended production in MTH history!!
THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE:
Wednesday, June 19 @7pm (post-show talkback with the actors)
Thursday, June 20 @7pm (nearly SOLD OUT)
Friday, June 21 @8pm
Saturday, June 22 @2pm AND 8pm
Sunday, June 23 @2pm
NOW PLAYING THRU JUNE 30
Exclusive early-bird, discounted season ticket rates are now available for the 2020 season... but only for a limited time. Join us for the most exciting season ever at Crown Center!