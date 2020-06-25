Theatre in the Park Announces Update for MAMMA MIA! and Announces MOVIES IN THE PARK

Read an important message from Theatre in the Park regarding their summer programming:

"Hello Friends,

As information has become available and guidance regarding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop, we want to share some important information. After much deliberation, consideration, and guidance from the Johnson County Health and Environment Department, we have decided to cancel our production of MAMMA MIA scheduled for late July. The health and safety of our artists is of the utmost importance to us. It became clear that we could not provide a safe environment for our cast, orchestra, crew, and directing team to rehearse and prepare for the production.

TIP will, however, offer a "Movies in The Park" series beginning July 11 and playing most Friday and Saturday evenings through August 14. Audience size will be limited, restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized before, during and after movies, and social distancing markers will be provided throughout the theater which will allow for families and small groups to spread throughout the theater lawn! Movies are $1 per person, and concessions will be offered on each movie night along with beer and wine. Patrons are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and snacks and enjoy the great outdoors at the beautiful TIP amphitheater!

Movies will include:

· Saturday, July 11 - Frozen II (PG)

· Christmas in July Weekend, (Friday, July 17 - Muppet Christmas Carol (G), Saturday, July 18 - How the Grinch Stole Christmas (PG))

· Friday, July 24 - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (PG)

· Yeti Weekend (Friday, July 31 - Abominable (PG), Saturday, August 1 - Missing Link (PG))

· Adventure Weekend (Friday, August 7 - Hook (PG), Saturday, August 8 - Moana (PG))

· Friday, August 14 - The Mighty Ducks (PG)

Our staff is excited to shift focus for the upcoming weeks to adding a variety of programming at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center. Educational hands-on classes and workshops will be added to support our theatre community of all ages!

We will contact summer 2020 ticket holders directly with refund information in the coming days.

I look forward to seeing you at the park in the future.

Tim Bair

Producing Artistic Director, TIP"

