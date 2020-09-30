Theatre Northwest Holds COVID-Safe Freshman/Transfer Showcase

Performances took place on September 24-27.

Theatre Northwest recently performed its 30th annual Freshman/Transfer Showcase on September 24-27, Northwest Missourian reports.

With every actor wore a clear, plastic face mask and the audience almost exclusively view the performance via livestream.

"While this show is not directly about our current uncommon times, they permeate throughout," director Joe Kreizinger said in his director's note. "Livestreaming, social distancing and masking of actors and live audiences, constant disinfection, and many other mitigations provided challenges, but in addressing these, pushed us to grow and learn in so many ways."

At one point, four actors and three members of the production team were absent due to COVID-19 contact tracing, having to quarantine for two weeks. The actors would rehearse via Zoom or an understudy would temporarily step in.

The in-person audience had just 10 people, but over 200 tuned in to the livestream on Saturday alone.

"If there is anything that I learned during this process, it's that no matter what the situation is, there will always be a way to bring theatre to life, and even if that theatre is uncommon, it can still bring light and joy to the people watching and participating in it," freshman theater performance major Shannon Kennedy said.

Read more on Northwest Missourian.

