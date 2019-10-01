Theatre In The Park Moves Indoors With Classic Musical SWEET CHARITY

Whether she's falling in love, or in a lake, Charity Hope Valentine is the underdog we all love rooting for; she's a little lost, she's hopeful, but while she can never quite get her big break on the stage or in love, Theatre in the Park audiences will love falling in love with SWEET CHARITY.

Theatre in the Park (TIP) continues its milestone 50th Season by returning to the swinging 60s with Bob Fosse and Neil Simon's SWEET CHARITY on Friday, October 11th in TIP's Black Box Theatre at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave. Overland Park, KS 66212. SWEET CHARITY performances continue on select dates through Sunday, October 27th; full performance and ticketing information can be found at www.theatreinthepark.org.

Charity Hope Valentine has a big heart and big dreams for her life in New York City, but hasn't quite figured out how to make it all work. The fickle finger of fate dropped her in the Fandango Dance Hall where she has 'temporarily' worked for eight years as a dance hostess, and her quest to be loved has left her with a string of faithless boyfriends and empty arms. Charity's girlfriends try in vain to knock her into reality, but Charity, ever the optimist, is determined to keep chasing love, even in the most unlikely places. SWEET CHARITY includes the much-loved musical numbers "Big Spender", "If My Friends Could See Me Now", and "Rhythm of Life"

SWEET CHARITY premiered on Broadway in 1966 to great acclaim and earning nine Tony Awards nominations. Written by Neil Simon with music by Cy Colman, lyrics by Dorothy Fields, direction and choreography by the legendary Bob Fosse, and a powerhouse performance by leading lady Gwen Verdon SWEET CHARITY has danced her way into hearts and theaters around the world for the last half century becoming one of the most beloved stories in American musical theatre.

Kipp Simmons, a TIP veteran performer making his TIP directorial debut, is eager to direct SWEET CHARITY.

"I've always loved taking these big, classic musicals and presenting them in smaller venues. I think it really makes the audience focus on the story and see the show in a different light," Simmons said. "I look forward to bringing the story of this classic, eternal optimist to the stage for Theatre in the Park and hope even it's most ardent fans will come away with something new to appreciate about Charity Hope Valentine."

The SWEET CHARITY production team includes long time TIP Musical Director Marsha Canaday (Annie, South Pacific, Mary Poppins, & Shrek) and welcomes choreographer JC Dresslaer, well known Kansas City performer and choreographer, to the TIP family.

Nancy Seeman returns to the TIP stage as Charity Hope Valentine after a riotously funny performance as Baroness Bomburst in this summer's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Seeman is joined onstage by a stellar ensemble cast including both TIP newcomers and returning performers from across the KC Metro area.

TIP INDOOR tickets are reserved seating and prices vary; pricing and tickets are available for purchase online at www.theatreinthepark.org or at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center.

In December TIP will conclude its 50th season celebrations in a snowbound adventure to Arendelle with everyone's favorite princesses Elsa and Anna in FROZEN JR. Full details about FROZEN JR. performances and auditions are available at www.theatreinthepark.org





