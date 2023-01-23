The White Theatre Presents KINKY BOOTS Beginning This Weekend

The Lewis and Shirley White Theatre at The Jewish Community Center (The J) will warm up your cold winter nights with its upcoming production of the sizzling Broadway Musical "Kinky Boots" opening Saturday evening, Jan. 28 (7:30 p.m. curtain) for its four-weekend run through Sunday, Feb. 19. Subsequent performance dates include Thursdays Feb. 2,9 and 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays Jan. 28, Feb. 4, 11, and 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays Jan. 29, Feb. 5, 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. This marks the first time "Kinky Boots" has been staged in Kansas City since the 2016 stop on its National tour. Tickets are now available at TheWhiteTheatre.org.

With music and lyrics by pop music icon Cyndi Lauper and a book by noted Broadway writer and performer Harvey Fierstein, "Kinky Boots" won every major best musical award, including the Tony, the Grammy, and London's Olivier Award. Based on true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think. Charlie gives up his dreams of living in London when he inherits his father's struggling shoe factory in Northern England. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and creates a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! Finding they have more in common than they thought, Lola and Charlie work together to turn things around, discovering their most sensational achievement is their friendship.

Tim Bair returns to The White Theatre as director of "Kinky Boots" following his successful productions last season of the musical "Something's Rotten" and "Surviving Hitler," the first of the theatre's new works productions. Bair is also the producing artistic director of Theatre in the Park.

"It isn't often that I get to do a show that embraces individualism, acceptance and joy in such a loving way. Cyndi Lauper (Composer and Lyricist) says it best in the final song in the show, 'Celebrate your life triumphantly'," Bair said. "It's beautiful."

Bair said he is lucky to work with such a talented cast.

"What a joyful group of people," he said. "I'm so excited for people to see this show and walk away feeling like they just witnessed a revolution of love!"

Bair is joined by veteran musical director and conductor, Marsha Canaday and accomplished choreographer, Liz Ernst.

The White Theatre's all-star cast of "Kinky Boots" comes from across the metro area with impressive credits at many prestigious theatres. Zane Champie returns to The White Theatre stage in the role of Charlie Price after assistant directing "The Addams Family" and "Matilda" and performing in the new work, "Surviving Hitler."

Robert Vardiman takes on the iconic role of Lola. This is Vardiman's second production at The White Theatre, having most recently performed in "Memphis". His amazing talents have been featured in many other productions across the metro area, including at KC Rep, Music Theatre Heritage, The Unicorn, and The Black Repertory Theatre.

Maryann Traxler makes her debut at The White Theatre, as Charlie's love interest, Lauren. You may have most recently seen Lauren in "Freaky Friday" at The New Theatre, or in "The SpongeBob Musical!" at The Coterie, or "The Sparkletones Musical" with Sharp Women LLC and Theatre in the Park.

Ashton Botts returns to The White Theatre in the role of Nicola, Charlie's fiancée. Bott's previous appearances at The White Theatre include "Young Frankenstein", "Anything Goes", and "Something Rotten." Other local credits include "First Date" at The Barn Players, "Sex With Strangers" with Smet Theatrics, "Bright Star" at OCTA, and "The Drowsy Chaperone".

Guy Gardner returns to an "on stage" role as Don after directing and choreographing The White Theatre productions of "Matilda" and "The Addams Family". Gardner is joined by several actors new to The White Theatre, and a veritable "army" of veterans of The White Theatre stage, including, Mia Valentine, Weston Thomas, Cody Kreutzer, Meredith Hollan, Brent Nanney, Shane St. James, Stuart Jackson, Tristan Jacobson, Miles Wirth, Rob Reeder, Dalton Homolka, Pancha Brown, and Renee Blinn.

Now in its 18th season, The White Theatre at The J presents a full slate of entertainment and educational offerings that include a Theatre Series, a Concert Series and line-up of Special Engagements, all produced by The J's Arts + Culture Department in a state-of-the-art, 500-seat performing arts community theatre. In addition to individual show tickets, Season ticket packages are available for the entire exciting line-up of entertainment at TheWhiteTheatre.org and The White Theatre Box Office.

Following "Kinky Boots," The White Theatre season continues with Lorraine Hansberry's dramatic classic "A Raisin in the Sun," produced in partnership with the Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City, featuring special matinee performances for area schools. The season will also include the second show of The White Theatre's New Works Initiative, partnering with The Culture House, as well as a one-man show with the support of The Truman Library Institute. The season will close in the summer of 2023 with the amazing musical story and family favorite, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat".

Full descriptions and performance times for each event are available at TheWhiteTheatre.org. Auditions for various musicals and plays produced by The White Theatre productions are announced on The White Theatre website as well as Facebook page.

The White Theatre is both welcoming and inclusive, providing ADA accessible-seating options, access without steps, assistive listening devices, and The J's signature open captioning system at select performances, making live theatre accessible for all patrons.

"Kinky Boots" cast

(Character, Performer, City of Residence)

Charlie Price - Zane Champie, Kansas City, MO

Young Charlie - Nolan Stewart, Shawnee

Lola/Simon - Robert Vardiman, Kansas City, MO

Young Lola/Simon - Kamryn Henderson, Lee's Summit

Nicola - Ashton Botts, Kansas City, MO

Lauren - MaryAnn Traxler, Kansas City, MO

Don - Guy Gardner, Lansing, KS

Pat - Mia Valentine, Overland Park

Trish - Meredith Hollan, Kansas City, MO

George - Stuart Jackson, Overland Park

Harry - Brent Nanney, Belton, MO

Angels - Cody Kreutzer (Overland Park), Tristan Jacobson (Kansas City, MO), Weston Thomas (Kansas City, MO), Topher Williams (Kansas City, MO)

Ensemble:

Renee Blinn-Leawood

Shane St. James-Kansas City, MO

Dave McIntire-Kansas City, MO

Dalton Homolka-Kansas City, MO

Alec Walberg-Overland Park

Miles Wirth- Kansas City, MO

Luke Gilmore-Olathe

Rob Reeder-Kansas City, MO

Ellery Bailey-Overland Park

Brittnee Armato-Kansas City, MO

Courtney Ellis-Kansas City, MO

Emily Alphin-Gardner, KS

Pancha Brown-Kansas City, MO

The White Theatre is located at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City (The J), 5801 W. 115th St., in Overland Park. "The Addams Family" is rated PG. Tickets are now available online at TheWhiteTheatre.org, at the box office, either by calling (913) 327-8054, or in person at 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park. The White Theatre box office is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as 60 minutes before curtain on performance days.