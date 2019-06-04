The Terra Femina Collective Presents Two Plays In Repertory For Their Inaugural Production

The Terra Femina Collective is proud to announce their inaugural productions, Viper by Lindsay Adams and Merely Players by Katherine Gwynn, running June 19-June 29, 2019.

Featuring bold new plays by local Kansas City playwrights, this marks the first time two plays by local women playwrights (both directed by women) have been done in repertory. Together these plays are re-framing current narratives around sexual assault and survivorship by engaging our audience in the kind of radical empathy that only theatre can inspire.

We wish to highlight with these plays - one of which picks up where Shakespeare leaves off, and one of which weaves biblical creationism - how there is no one survivor narrative. That's what these shows, set amongst the wild and fearful, do - create a space for multiple narratives.

Performances will take place at The Living Room Theatre (1818 McGee St, Kansas City, Missouri 64108) with evening performances starting at 7:00pm and matinees at 3:00pm.

Viper is directed by Lydia Rose Miller. Merely Players is directed by Emily Swenson. The Repertory features the acting talents of Lindsay Jane, Alisa Lynn, Lucy Mulholland, Jordan Fox, Megan Sells, and Eric Palmquist.

For more information about the artistic team and the cast, check out our website: www.terrafeminacollective.com/. Go to our Eventbrite to buy tickets for Viper (bit.ly/vipertfc) and Merely Players (bit.ly/merelytfc).





