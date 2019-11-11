The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts will Reveal Addition of 112 Children's Handprints to Grow Up Great Gallery

In a partnership with four local child development centers and the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, PNC Bank will reveal the addition of 112 children's handprints to the PNC Grow Up Great Gallery, a visual installation at the Kauffman Center and a gift to the community. The colorful mural now showcases more than 300 handprints of Pre-K students from Saint Mark Child and Family Development Center and Metro Early Learning Center in Missouri, Growing Futures Early Education Center and El Centro Academy for Children in Kansas.

The wall complements PNC Bank's signature philanthropic initiative, PNC Grow Up Great, which is focused on early childhood education and school readiness for preschoolers in underserved communities. The PNC Grow Up Great Gallery at the Kauffman Center is part of an effort to inspire great futures for local children through memorable arts experiences.

PNC Bank is the Kauffman Center's exclusive bank sponsor for the Kauffman Center's Ensemble business membership program and the Grow Up Great Gallery art installation. In addition, PNC is a key sponsor of the Kauffman Center's programming series Kauffman Center Presents.

What: Reveal of the newest addition of 112 children's handprints the PNC Grow Up Great Gallery, a mural showcase of kids' handprints that creates a special connection between children, their families and the performing arts.

When: Tuesday, November 12th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Brandmeyer Great Hall, Helzberg Hall and Plaza Lobby Level at the Kauffman Center for Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64108

Who: More than 100 four-year old children and their families, community leaders, PNC leadership, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts leadership, Growing Futures Early Education Center, El Centro Academy for Children and UICS St. Mark Center leadership and staff.

Visuals: Participating families and children, Saint Mark Child and Family Development Center, Metro Early Learning Center, Growing Futures Early Education Center and El Centro Academy for Children. Pre-K students proudly showcasing their handprints in a gallery setting. Interactive arts experiences including roving performers by StoneLion Puppets, block-building with Planet Play in Brandmeyer Great Hall and performances in Helzberg Hall by Drum Safari.

Through educational outreach programs and community enrichment, the Kauffman Center supports Kansas City as a cultural destination. More information on the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts is available at kauffmancenter.org.





