The Kauffman Center Presents Jose Gonzalez

Indie folk music artist José González and special guest Bedouine will perform at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Helzberg Hall on August 29, as part of the 2019-2020 Kauffman Center Presents series.

The Swedish singer-songwriter and guitarist will perform an acoustic set, taking his soft, rhythmic sound from the studio to the live stage. Tickets for José González with special guest Bedouine range from $29 to $59, plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26 and will be available through the Kauffman Center Box Office at (816) 994-7222, via the Kauffman Center mobile app, or online at www.kauffmancenter.org.

The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts - a major not-for-profit center for music, opera, theater and dance designed by Moshe Safdie - opened in 2011. Serving as a cultural cornerstone for Kansas City and the region, the Kauffman Center delivers extraordinary and diverse performing arts experiences. Honored as one of the World's 15 Most Beautiful Concert Halls, the Kauffman Center attracts some of the world's most renowned performers and entertainers.

Through educational outreach programs and community enrichment, the Kauffman Center supports Kansas City as a cultural destination. More information on the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts is available at kauffmancenter.org.

Photo Credit: Tim Hursley





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories